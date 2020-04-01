Prince: Illini still recruiting despite limitations

You have free articles remaining.
COVID-19 has changed the world in so many ways. Students are completing their education via e-learning and teachers are having to adjust to this new way of teaching. People are working from their homes like never before.
But for those who play sports and coach, it is a lot different because there is no live contact allowed.
College athletics survive with recruits. Coaches go see them at school, in competition, meet their families and get them on campus.
The world, as we know it, may never be the same.
Coaches and student-athletes are also proving that recruiting may never be the same, either.
While the coronavirus is affecting our lives in so many ways, technology is making it at least a least more bearable. It is also allowing the recruiting process to continue; it is easy to communicate with players be means other than the traditional phone call. Zoom, Google Hangouts, and FaceTime are great ways to communicate with athletes and see them face-to-face. Thirty years ago, recruiting was letters or phone calls; letters took forever to get a response.
The Illinois football team is recruiting Isaac Thompson, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety from St. Louis. He is very frustrated with the time off and not being able to take the visits he had planned. One of those visits was to Illinois last month.
“I'm in a different situation, being only a sophomore; they can only have so much contact with me. But I really like the Illinois staff. I like that they are always honest with their recruits. I also love Coach (Cory) Patterson's connection with St. Louis and his ability to get kids from my area," Thompson said.
Since the coaches and players can't see each other face to face and given his age, Thompson said there has been a lot of contact by the Illinois staff and his coaches via phone calls and online screen time which is new for everyone, not just the Illini.
Even with the new technology, Thompson admits the old-school way is nice as well.
“I didn't like canceling all my visits. I was really looking forward to seeing all the different campuses, but now I just have to wait," he said.
Thompson has 14 offers at the moment, including Arkansas, Baylor, Illinois, Iowa State, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri and USC.
While he has no favorites at this point, Thompson admits that Illinois, Arkansas, Missouri and USC have put the most work in for his services.
Coach Smith is optimistic during this time and looks at the bigger picture.
“Eventually we're going to beat this (COVID-19) if we do what the experts tell us to do. My family is doing what's asked, and it's what we're telling all of our players," Smith said. “Thursday, March 12, was the last official workout the Illini were able to do together. After that, we had to start adjusting our lives. Everyone is home; all the work we're doing as coaches is from our homes.”
No one is sure what to expect in the upcoming months. Will athletes get back on campus? Will the recruiting world open up with guidelines?
While this new way of contacting athletes is different and not ideal, Thompson said he will be ready. With all the players from the St. Louis area already in Champaign, he can't wait to see the new facilities and see familiar faces without the 2020 version of recruiting.
