Prince: Illini still recruiting despite limitations

“I'm in a different situation, being only a sophomore; they can only have so much contact with me. But I really like the Illinois staff. I like that they are always honest with their recruits. I also love Coach (Cory) Patterson's connection with St. Louis and his ability to get kids from my area," Thompson said.

Since the coaches and players can't see each other face to face and given his age, Thompson said there has been a lot of contact by the Illinois staff and his coaches via phone calls and online screen time which is new for everyone, not just the Illini.

Even with the new technology, Thompson admits the old-school way is nice as well.

“I didn't like canceling all my visits. I was really looking forward to seeing all the different campuses, but now I just have to wait," he said.

Thompson has 14 offers at the moment, including Arkansas, Baylor, Illinois, Iowa State, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri and USC.

While he has no favorites at this point, Thompson admits that Illinois, Arkansas, Missouri and USC have put the most work in for his services.

Coach Smith is optimistic during this time and looks at the bigger picture.