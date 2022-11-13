Prince: Illinois' athletic director proves Illinois belongs

Prior to the last five years, University of Illinois athletics was just another program in the Big Ten Conference.

The Illini occasionally won a few big games here and there, but not enough to garner respect within the conference and nationally.

When athletic director Josh Whitman was hired in February 2016, he told the media that Illinois is a place that can win Big Ten titles and compete for national championships; he saw no reason that they could not.

Whitman's passion for Illinois comes from his days on the gridiron.

He was a four-year starting tight end from 1997-2000 and a two-time first team academic all-American. He earned honorable mention all-Big Ten honors his senior season. He then spent parts of four seasons as a player in the National Football League, including stints with the San Diego Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills.

Whitman has hired 11 head coaches at Illinois in his tenure as AD. Among that group is women's basketball coach and Clinton native Shauna Green, who won conference titles in five of her six seasons at Dayton.

He brought in men's basketball coach Brad Underwood, who has more wins than any Big Ten program in the last four years.

The football program has a proven winner now as well with Bret Bielema, who previously won three Big Ten titles at Wisconsin and more than 60% of his games in 12 years as a head football coach.

The problem Whitman is facing now is keeping his staff intact. The fans do not want to see Illinois become a stepping stone. Keeping good coaches in today's market will cost money to show recruits that Illinois is here to stay and you can win here.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters took a miserable defense to one of the nation's best in one year. Whitman and the rest of the country took notice, and Walters was given a raise before the first season was over.

Walters went from $850,000 to $1.05 million in November, before he finished his first season, making him the eighth highest-paid coordinator in the Big Ten, two of whom work at Ohio State.

Whitman made another bold statement recently giving first-year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. his due. How important is winning at Illinois? Bielema is in year two of his contract; he was not happy with the offense production in year one under Tony Petersen, so he was relieved of his duties.

Lunney was shown his appreciation by the athletic department through a contract extension and raise. Lunney's base salary increases to $800,000 for the 2023 season and $825,000 for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The original agreement was for three years starting at $675,000 plus incentives.

What has this done? Illinois is tied for the West Division lead in the Big Ten with two weeks remaining. It has been ranked nationally and in the College Football Playoff rankings the past two weeks.

"Barry Lunney has provided a needed spark to our offense, which has been among the most improved in college football," Whitman said in a press release announcing Lunney's extension. "He has brought an exciting, efficient system and has guided several of our student-athletes to career years that are earning national recognition."

Now the key will be keeping coaches even with outstanding salaries.

What I do know is that Illinois has a new outstanding leader in Whitman; he will do what is best for the student-athletes at Illinois and will hire the best coaches out there to give them a chance to compete for Big Ten and national titles.

Under his watch, the days of people not respecting Illinois are over.