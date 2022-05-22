Prince: Illinois Tailgate Tour comes to Q-C

The University of Illinois has been doing caravan and tailgate tours for years. Often, the Quad-Cities was left off the university's stops.

When the university said it would be making visits throughout the state again, Illini fans from the Quad-Cities watched the official Fighting Illini website to see if the stop would be made here.

Fans, it is back.

Several of the Illinois coaches will be in attendance from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at The Bend Event Center (910 Bend Blvd., East Moline).

Head football coach Bret Bielema and newly hired women's basketball coach Shauna Green are scheduled to be here. Bielema is from Prophetstown and Green hails from Clinton.

The tailgate tour is making seven stops throughout the state. It started in Aurora last week, visits Springfield on Tuesday and East Moline on Wednesday. The remaining four locations are Belleville, Rockford, Northfield and Peoria.

The Quad-Cities has already sold out its allotment of seats for the event.

Along with Bielema and Green, women's gymnastics coach Nadalie Walsh will be in attendance and radio play-by-play guy Brian Barnhart will be the emcee.

This night should be special; not only are the fans getting to talk to head coaches, but it is rare to have two Big Ten coaches leading programs from the same area.

Bielema is off to a great start with recruiting. He told the media the day he was hired that he was going to lock down the state, and he has been keeping true to his words. On Saturday, Bielema locked down one of the state’s top linemen in the class of 2023, TJ McMillen from St. Francis High School.

Green has her work cut out for her, but she is one motivated coach. Last year, size was a major issue for the Illini. In the last week, Green was able to keep Liisa Taponen, a very skilled 6-foot-5 center from Tampere, Finland.

