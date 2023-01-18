Prince on the Illini: Clark's departure isn't reason for Illini turnaround

The University of Illinois men's basketball team is riding a four-game win streak. Those outside the program would like to think it is by the subtraction of five-star guard Skyy Clark.

Even after Illinois beat Michigan State last Friday, Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo referenced Clark's departure.

"They're better because I think they had an addition by subtraction," Izzo said. "That's not any insult to the player that left, but they are a different team now than they were three or four games ago. I have been involved in additions by subtraction myself."

Coach Brad Underwood and the Illinois athletic department issued a statement after Clark's departure saying he was a caring young man who needs to prioritize himself and his family right now.

It is really easy to say Clark was the problem, but in reality, he was far from it. From all accounts, Clark was a great teammate and his love for the coaches could never be questioned.

Respectively, Izzo's postgame statement wasn't accurate.

So, why the winning streak?

On Jan. 4, Illinois played rival Northwestern and was embarrassed 73-60. That night changed the entire outlook on the program.

Big Ten Network analyst Robbie Hummel called Illinois one of the biggest disappointments in college basketball this year.

Fans were fed up after the loss to the Wildcats. Some questioned if Underwood was the right guy for the job. Some said players were overrated. Some blamed the officials. And some faulted Illinois for not keeping former All-American center Kofi Cockburn in school.

The fact is, like previous teams, Underwood made mid-season changes that gave his squad the best opportunity to win.

After pressing full-court, switching everything on defense and junior Coleman Hawkins playing the five position, Underwood met with his staff and revamped everything after the Northwestern game.

The offense added sophomore center Dain Dainja to the lineup, which allowed Hawkins to play the four, using a four-out, one-in look. It gives Illinois more scoring options for its guards, back cuts and drive-and-kick opportunities for open 3-point shots.

Personnel changes came, starting with Hawkins. He is a great facilitator and has a nice-looking stroke, but he was way too inconsistent. Hawkins pump-faked on each shot, even times when nobody was guarding him.

Matthew Mayer, who came in as one of the top five college transfers in the country, has elevated his performance. The coaching staff took away his difficult shot step left and right and showed him how much more effective he could be catching and shooting.

Mayer had his first career double-double against Minnesota with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The last major change was with Dainja at the free-throw line. Prior to the Northwestern game, he was shooting 46% from the charity stripe. Since that game, starting with Wisconsin, he has made eight of his last 11 attempts.

Izzo and Minnesota coach Ben Johnson both said Illinois is the most talented team in the conference.

With a four-game win streak, the Illini have gone from the bottom to the upper half of the league and can make a run at a championship.

Illinois has Indiana at home on Thursday and faces Ohio State at State Farm Center on Tuesday. Indiana is battling injuries to key players, and Ohio State is near the bottom of the league.

Losing Clark did not make Illinois better. The credit goes to the coaching staff for finding the team's flaws and showing why the Illini are one of the best teams in college basketball.