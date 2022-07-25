 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PRINCE ON THE ILLINI

PRINCE ON THE ILLINI: Green back home recruiting old haunts

University of Illinois women’s basketball coach Shauna Green is not only working the entire country for some of the nation’s top prospects, but she is also working the Mississippi Athletic Conference where she played her high school basketball.

Late last week, Green offered a scholarship to Davenport North High School sophomore-to-be Divine Bourrage, a 5-foot-11 do-it-all wing.

In Bourrage’s freshman year at North, she was selected second-team all-MAC after averaging 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and nearly 4 assists per game.

The talent seems to run in the family.

Bourrage’s mother, Leanne Binion, was also an outstanding basketball player, earning second-team all-MAC accolades while playing for Davenport West in 1998. Full-circle, Binion played against Green when she was a Clinton River Queen standout.

Green said that she remembers competing against Binion back in high school.

“What a small world how things turn out," Binion said. "It’s been so long ago it’s great that Shauna can remember that. Now she’s coaching at a Big Ten school and offered my daughter."

Bourrage plays her AAU Basketball for the 16U All-Iowa Attack. This weekend in Des Moines was the Summer Finale tournament featuring some of the nation's top players. A plethora of Division I coaches were in attendance, representing Iowa, Iowa State, Gonzaga, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Marquette, Minnesota, Texas Tech, UCLA, Butler and Georgia to name a few.

“It’s an honor to receive a scholarship from Illinois," Bourrage said. "I really liked talking to all the coaches there. From what I hear, she was a pretty good player herself back in the day. I know Illinois is trying to build a great program and make them a consistent winner in the Big Ten."

With all-state talent, Bourrage now has five offers, those from DePaul, Florida, Illinois, Iowa and Iowa State.

Binion said that she is taking a hands-off approach when it comes to her daughter's recruiting. 

“Sometimes people need to take a step back, trust these coaches to do their job," Binion said. "I will help guide Divine, but in no way am I going to be ‘that’ parent. I believe sometimes failure is good, it only makes you stronger, not only in sports but in life."

Schools are now lining up to watch Bourrage play, but also trying to set up visits in the fall during the start of the college football season.

“I’m not going to take any of my offers or interest for granted," Bourrage said. "I don’t have one from North Carolina, but they’re showing some interest; I think there’s a possibility I’ll be visiting there if things work out."

One of those D-I coaches, who asked to remain anonymous, gushed about Bourrage's skill and athleticism, asking “have you ever seen a girl her size with that speed with her court vision and ability in the open court to switch hands changing direction to put pressure on a defender?"

Not only that, but her jump shot has improved tremendously in the last year, which helps to separate Bourrage from others in her class. She has played the 1, 2 and 3 positions and guarded those same positions with ease, taking pride in shutting down her opponents.

The sky seems to be the limit for this talented player. Expect more offers and an opportunity of a lifetime for her.

“I want to make a name for myself, and not follow in the footsteps of others," Bourrage said. "That’s something I’ve learned from my mom."

