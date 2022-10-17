PRINCE ON THE ILLINI: Green making noise on recruiting trail

Shauna Green has landed a gem recruit.

The former Clinton River Queen and now head coach of the University of Illinois women's basketball team received a commitment Sunday from Gretchen Dolan, a 5-foot-11 guard from Williamsville South in New York.

Dolan averaged 38.4 points and 3.5 assists per game as a junior. She is one of the nation's leading high school scorers.

Dolan has scored 40 points on 15 occasions and 50 three times in her career. So, why Illinois?

"Coach Green and the staff recruited me when she was at Dayton, they did a really good job,” Dolan said. “But when she got to Illinois, they became very aggressive, proving to me how important I was to them. They called me a lot, texted me, and they came out here (New York) all the time.”

When Green was hired, she knew the history of the Illinois women's basketball program was one of the worst in the Big Ten. In a lot of ways, the program was like the football program — wins followed by more losses.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said recently that the coaches in place at Illinois are those he feels can win championships.

Men's basketball coach Brad Underwood and football coach Bret Bielema are proof that you can win at Illinois.

"I committed to Illinois for a lot of reasons, some of which I shared, but when I visited the school, everyone was involved,” Dolan said. “They really care about their athletes. They remodeled their practice facility, it wasn't done when I had my official visit, but what I did see was first class.

"I'm thankful and excited to be there and continue my basketball career at Illinois. Coach Green has a history of winning, I can't wait to be a part of a group that changes the direction of the program.”

The East Coast guard has all the makings to lead the Big Ten in scoring one day. Dolan is able to score on all three levels, making it tough for opponents to guard her. Her best attribute is her ability to create a shot and finish through contact.

Her scoring prowess has been compared to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, an All-American, which are big shoes to fill. Dolan also had offers from Ohio State, West Virginia, Florida, Clemson, Harvard, Syracuse and Villanova.

Illinois needed that one recruit to say yes, and she got it. Stay tuned, however, because Green isn't done.