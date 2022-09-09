PRINCE ON THE ILLINI: Illinois cannot seem to break away from old habits

If you are a University of Illinois fan, you have experienced some great memories to last a lifetime.

Depending on your age and dedication, you have also watched your share of heartbreaks.

In Friday night's Big Ten Conference football opener, Illinois dominated much of the contest before losing to the Indiana Hoosiers in typically Illini fashion — a dramatic game that had major questionable calls with the game ending in yet another disappointment.

In a post-game interview, Coach Bret Bielema said that, basically, Illinois has to learn how to win and expect it. When you have lost for so long, it is hard to get that winning attitude. Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower made a remarkable touchdown catch that probably 90% of the viewers thought would count. But the 10%, which included the replay official, won.

Why does this matter, you may be asking yourself? Illinois fans oftentimes assume the worst, because, in some big games, they have vanished. Here are a few examples that come to mind:

— During the 1989 basketball season, the Illini were 17-0 and for the first time in the school's history were ranked No. 1 in the country. What could go wrong? All-American guard Kendall Gill broke a bone in his foot, and, in the next game at Minnesota, Illinois was blown out. That same year, after beating Michigan twice, in a Final Four game against the Wolverines Illinois failed to make one block out that would have put them in the national title game with only two seconds on the clock.

— In the 2013 NCAA men's basketball tournament, when a ball clearly went out of bounds off Miami’s Kenny Kadji, the official said Illinois' DJ Richardson touched it last. Illinois lost possession and the game, 63-59. The following year, the NCAA made the rule that plays happening with under two minutes left can be reviewed to ensure the correct call is being made.

— During the 1984 NCAA basketball tournament, Illinois played Kentucky on their floor in Lexington, and UK guard Dickey Beal's non-travel call eventually led to a foul called on Illinois' Bruce Douglass. Illinois lost the game 54-51.

— In the 2002 Elite eight contest, with arguably one of Illinois' best teams ever assembled, the Illini played Arizona for the right to a Final Four berth. Illinois had an NCAA Tournament record 47 fouls called against them. Illinois lost the contest, 81-87.

— Back to football, in 2000 in front of a packed Memorial Stadium (72,524), Illinois lost a tough battle against the Michigan Wolverines, 35-31.

I think you get the point. Friday night, during the last two minutes of the Indiana football game, you knew it was coming. The defense played well the entire game but came up short.

Bielema is the right man for the job. Illinois has to learn how to win by not putting themselves in a position where the ghost of the past comes back to haunt them.