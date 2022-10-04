PRINCE ON THE ILLINI: Illinois fans not accustomed to recent football success

Did you think the University of Illinois football program would be sitting at 4-1 right now?

The Fighting Illini fan base and media started taking notice after Illinois beat Virginia 24-3, a tremendous difference from the 42-14 loss the Cavaliers dealt the Illini last year.

Just this past weekend, Illinois traveled to Wisconsin and beat the Badgers 34-10 in Camp Randall Stadium, a place where Illinois had not won in 20 years.

The entire state of Illinois woke up. Orange flags were waving from passing cars and trucks. The Twitter world was alive. Talk radio was nothing like I have witnessed in years.

After the game on Saturday, Illinois coach Bret Bielema was already riling up support for the next game against rival Iowa.

"Next Saturday, at 6:30, it's perfect tailgate time, enjoy the day, enjoy Champaign, then come in and make Memorial Stadium as loud as we can to welcome those Iowa Hawkeyes to a Big Ten West battle," Bielema said.

The issue at hand is somewhat mind-boggling.

For decades Illinois football fans have complained and made it clear they were not going to come to watch a program that cannot put a winner or a competitive team on the field. That's been the case for the last 10 years with Illinois not having a winning football season.

But now the Illini are 4-1, and play a rival in the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team Illinois has not beaten since 2008.

But there is a big issue that comes with Bielema's request to fill Memorial Stadium — ticket prices.

I understand everyone is in a different place financially, but how can Iowa City, Madison, Minneapolis, and, dare I say, even New Brunswick, N.J., sell out games when ticket prices are not giveaways? I understand that even Rutgers sold out for the Iowa game.

Many Illini fans are upset because ticket prices start at $75; it is debatable if that is too "expensive," but for winning teams, it is normal, especially when a team such as Iowa comes to town.

What Illinois is charging for admission is not different than other Big Ten schools. For example, on Nov. 19, Iowa travels to Minnesota, and the starting ticket price is $94.

When the Badgers travel to East Lansing to face a struggling Michigan State team, the starting ticket price is $65. And when Iowa visits Purdue, some tickets today are starting at $105. If you have to ask about ticket prices at Michigan or Ohio State, don't even think about going to games there.

Most Power-5 Division I colleges are driven by their football programs; they generate a lot of money. But a key component is being able to out-recruit your opponents. That is the livelihood of every program.

Prior to Bielema arriving, when Illinois went head-to-head with recruits that Iowa wanted, it was not a fair fight. The Hawkeyes took those players with ease.

Several years ago sitting at a hotel lobby in Bloomington, Ill., while watching the State Farm Holiday Classic basketball event, I watched as a basketball team from Edwardsville, Ill., came in.

I noticed a player who looked like he belonged in the NFL. It was A.J. Epenesa. I introduced myself to him, and I told him I was a recruiting coordinator who covered Illinois.

My first question was how many offers do you have and he responded with 25. Next, I asked what are your thoughts on the Illinois football program since you have an offer from them. His statement was telling: "Sir, I know you're doing your job, and I respect that, but does Illinois have a football program?"

He starred at Iowa, of course, and is now in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.

That was the thought of homegrown talent regarding the Illinois football program a few years ago. In just two short years, Bielema has changed the narrative by showing athletes that it is OK to play at Illinois.

Freshman Aidan Laughery from Gibson City, Ill., an outstanding wide-receiver athlete, was choosing between Illinois and Iowa.

Laughery picked Illinois and said, "Illinois is not the same program they once were. Coach (Bielema) is a proven coach, and he's been successful at the Big Ten level. I think all the best players in the state will now look at Illinois as a place to play college football."

Winning comes with a price.

It is one that Illinois football players hope fans are willing to pay and fill Memorial Stadium on Saturdays starting this week.