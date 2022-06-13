PRINCE ON THE ILLINI: Illinois still searching for a big man

With the loss of 10 players from last year's Big Ten Conference basketball title team, one would have to wonder if the University of Illinois program would recover from such turmoil.

The latest of those player moves involves starter Jacob Grandison. He will not be playing his final season for the Fighting Illini. Rehabbing a shoulder he injured during the tournament run, decided on Saturday that he will play his final season for the Duke Blue Devils.

These have been hard hits on the program but they weren't necessarily surprising to the Illinois coaches.

Illinois assistant coach Tim Anderson shared with me on my Podcast, "Illinois is not taking a back seat to anyone; we're one of the best colleges in the country. When I go to a game to scout a player, expect me to sit right next to schools like Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and Villanova."

With a roster of new faces come plenty of talent and quite possibly a new style of play.

Illinois saw what Houston did to them in the second round of the NCAA tournament; they saw how Kansas and North Carolina played.

Can Illinois match that style with this new-look team?

According to Chester Frazier, another Illinois assistant coach, "We're going to always play defense here at Illinois, but you can expect to see a different brand. We're going to pick people up full-court, we're going to push it hard on the offensive end, make it tougher on our opponents."

This week Illinois is going after another big man, Thomas Haugh, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward/center who plans to visit Illinois this weekend or the following weekend.

Frazier is the lead recruiter for Haugh, a Pennsylvania prep who may reclassify to the class of 2022. Haugh said that he has already graduated from high school, but is weighing his options.

Haugh is versatile — he can defend, score in bunches and also can shoot it from 3-point range. Even though he is a taller player, he is not a low-post-only guy. He is the new type of player you can expect to see in an Illini uniform.

Two-time All-American center Kofi Cockburn was great to have as it was an automatic 20 points and 10 rebounds a night, but the days of walking it up the court and pounding it inside are done.

