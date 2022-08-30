PRINCE ON THE ILLINI: Moline's Bailey bucks star system

The college football recruiting landscape seemingly changes daily anymore.

Several years ago, coaches listened to others and they all purchased recruiting sites to help them land prospects.

To be honest, the University of Illinois's football recruiting has left a lot to be desired the last few years. It has also been a mystery why they could never be a mainstay in college football with such a talent-rich state in which to recruit.

Just a quick history lesson: since the 1992 season, Illinois has gone through seven coaches, played in just nine bowl games, and accumulated an overall record of 140-226. Second-year Illini head coach Bret Bielema has his work cut out for him in turning around the program, but he is coming in with an incredible eye for talent and a winning pedigree, making sure that the best talent stays in state.

He has turned that tide quickly as the Illini have 47 Illinois products on their 117-man roster — 25 of those freshmen and another seven sophomores. The trend is definitely in the right direction for Bielema, himself an Illinois product from Prophetstown.

Two of those youngsters are Moline freshman Matthew Bailey and redshirt sophomore Lucas Althaus, who prepped at AlWood High School.

Bailey is the kind of player Illinois will need to change the perception of the football program. Face it, in its current state, Illinois will not win very many recruiting battles over Ohio State and Michigan for Illinois talent. But what Bielema and his staff can do is beat Big Ten Conference rivals Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Northwestern for in-state talent.

Bailey was two-star recruit; only then because he held mid-major offers from Eastern Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Western Illinois. Iowa showed some interest, but he said that the Hawkeyes wanted him to walk on.

Bielema has an eye for talent and has said that rankings are helpful but not the only determining factor about a recruit. The day Bailey committed to Illinois, he moved up the ranking system, becoming a three-star recruit who was still under the radar.

Bielema has not been shy in talking about the potential Bailey possesses. He made it to the two-deep chart as a true freshman, beating out a few upperclassmen for his position in the defensive backfield.

After the 38-6 win over Wyoming in Week Zero, Bielema was asked about Bailey. He said "This kid (Bailey) has a bright future; each time he takes the field he gets better and better."

Bailey got on the field last Saturday and showed that Tank Wright, Illinois' strength and conditioning coach, has built on a terrific frame Bailey had in high school. He is very physical for a freshman. He recorded two tackles — one solo — and was credited with a pass breakup. In reality, the former Maroon had a potential pick-six drop through his hands.

The new rule is when you know it was your ball but missed it, you get to the sideline and do push-ups. He did a few for that drop.

Like Bailey, Bielema gave some other freshmen who were under the radar or fringe Division I talents a shot.

"Some of these guys playing today we were their last offers, some had no other offers or had minimal offers," said the coach. "Being in this league and being a Big Ten champion, I would take every one of these guys. I'm excited to see them play out."

Another freshman who stood out to Bielema was Hank Beatty, a wide receiver from Rochester who caught one pass for eight yards in his debut.

"He's caught the ball as well as any freshman I've ever coached, said Bielema. "He's a special player and will only get better."

Star rankings can be great, but it takes a special coach to see talent when others do not. Bielema is looking hard for talented young men, especially those from the Land of Lincoln.