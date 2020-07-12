Prince: Will state tournament reward Illinois with recruits?

Back in early June, the IHSA rewarded Champaign-Urbana the boys basketball tournament again. The prestigious event was held there from 1915-1995 before Peoria took over the event.
What does this mean for the city and the Fighting Illini men's basketball program? That remains to be seen. Players are not built today like they were in the late 1970s and all of the 1980s.
Former Rich Central High School product and Illinois All-American Kendall Gill said the state tournament needs to be in Champaign.
"I remember growing up wanting to play in the Assembly Hall," Gill said. "It wasn't the deciding factor, but it makes a difference."
Illinois coach Brad Underwood often talks about the proud history when discussing Illinois basketball.
"Much of that success comes from the rich tradition of high school basketball in this state," Underwood said. "Some of the greatest players ever to wear the orange and blue first competed on our campus as part of the IHSA state tournament. We are pleased to welcome the finals back to the University of Illinois, where dreams will come true for the countless players across the state who spend their childhood imagining playing on the court at State Farm Center.
"There is nothing like the thrill of competing for a state championship and the impact it has on high school teams and in their communities, and I'm excited that will once again happen here in Champaign."
Prior to Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller, both from Morgan Park High School, it has been very tough to convince players to stay home.
Maybe players like Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, who was a two-time Mr. Basketball in Illinois, would have stayed home if given the opportunity to play at the State Farm Center. The facility is fresh off a $168 million state-of-the-art renovation in 2016.
The experience of running out of the locker room is not only an experience for the players but the coaches as well. It is where Big Ten Basketball is played and some of the best players of all time played on that court.
Next year could be a challenge for Illinois coaches to be in attendance when the state tournament is taking place because it is the same weekend as the Big Ten men's basketball tournament. I am sure there will be some extra driving taking place that weekend.
"We are thrilled with the news that the Illinois high school boys basketball state finals will return home to the campus of the University of Illinois," Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman said. "We are grateful to the IHSA and its leadership for choosing State Farm Center and Champaign-Urbana to host the state finals. We are humbled by their confidence in our community, which I know will come together to provide the players, families and fans of the state's best teams a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
"My thanks to the many people and organizations locally who collaborated on a compelling bid and proposal. We look forward to showcasing the state's flagship university, celebrating the many virtues of Champaign-Urbana.”
The key now will be if the top players in the state would like to stay home and continue their careers at the State Farm Center.
