Prince: Will state tournament reward Illinois with recruits?

Back in early June, the IHSA rewarded Champaign-Urbana the boys basketball tournament again. The prestigious event was held there from 1915-1995 before Peoria took over the event.

What does this mean for the city and the Fighting Illini men's basketball program? That remains to be seen. Players are not built today like they were in the late 1970s and all of the 1980s.

Former Rich Central High School product and Illinois All-American Kendall Gill said the state tournament needs to be in Champaign.

"I remember growing up wanting to play in the Assembly Hall," Gill said. "It wasn't the deciding factor, but it makes a difference."

Illinois coach Brad Underwood often talks about the proud history when discussing Illinois basketball.

"Much of that success comes from the rich tradition of high school basketball in this state," Underwood said. "Some of the greatest players ever to wear the orange and blue first competed on our campus as part of the IHSA state tournament. We are pleased to welcome the finals back to the University of Illinois, where dreams will come true for the countless players across the state who spend their childhood imagining playing on the court at State Farm Center.