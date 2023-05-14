Christin Hartman can’t wait to see what’s next.

The Grinnell College softball pitcher from Pleasant Valley has had a hand in leading the Pioneers to one first after another during memorable 2023 season.

Most recently, that meant earning the victory in the circle Saturday night in a 5-4, 8-inning victory over Illinois College which gave Grinnell its first-ever Midwest Conference championship in the sport in the program’s 46-year history.

Harman scattered five hits and struck out four batters over the final five innings to earn her second win of the weekend in Jacksonville, Ill., and position the Pioneers to live up to their nickname again later this week.

Grinnell will receive its first-ever bid to the NCAA Division III Championships on Monday, extending a 29-12 season later this week.

“It seems like every week we’re doing this for the first time or doing that for the first time,’’ Hartman said. “It’s been exciting to be part of a historic season like this and we want to keep it going as long as we can.’’

The Pioneers have accomplished a lot of firsts in the program’s history this season.

From having the best start ever in league play to finishing 15-1 in Midwest Conference play and sharing the league title for the first time ever, there has been a lot to celebrate and Hartman appreciates how the campus has embraced the success the team has had this season.

“We feel a lot of support from the other teams at Grinnell, the students, the faculty, the community. That’s made it a lot of fun,’’ Hartman said.

She isn’t necessarily surprised with the success the Pioneers have had.

Hartman is part of a 10-player junior class that she sensed had a chance to be special when she arrived on campus as a freshman.

“You could tell then that the new talent was good and as a team, we bonded together pretty quickly have worked cohesively almost since the start,’’ she said.

Success in softball has been hard to come by in the program’s history, entering 2023 with a .303 winning percentage since its inception. However, over the last five years Grinnell has a 101-74 overall record.

This season, Hartman has contributed a 15-6 record to that effort in what has been a bit of homecoming.

She finished 4-3 for Grinnell as a freshman in 2021, but chose to follow former Pioneers coach Lynn Anderson to Minnesota-Duluth prior to the 2022 season.

Hartman went 5-0 as a sophomore in nine appearances for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference program a year ago before opting to return to Grinnell to be part of what coach Lexy Determan was building there.

“I missed Grinnell,’’ Hartman said. “I missed my teammates and being part of the team. I enjoy being here, the campus, the community, the small-town feel of it, and I missed being part of this team. It felt so much like family.’’

It felt like where Hartman needed to be.

She continued to work and grow as a pitcher since arriving back on campus and success has followed for the psychology major.

Hartman has thrown 112 innings this season, putting together a 2.69 ERA and while striking out 65 batters and walking 15.

Her work during 22 appearances including 19 starts includes 12 complete games and four shutouts.

She has seen both her confidence and her pitches develop since arriving at Grinnell from Pleasant Valley.

“Confidence in myself was something I lacked when I was in high school and I feel like each year in college, I’ve seen that improve and make a difference,’’ Hartman said.

With a consistent defense behind her and junior catcher Kyra Killion her primary battery mate, Hartman is pleased with the overall development.

“We’re all on the same page. I have two good catchers and Kyra, we were roommates, she calls what I need and it seems she knows exactly what to call and when to call it,’’ Hartman said. “We work together so well.’’

This season, Hartman has found herself pitching more side to side than she has in the past, blending effective use of her curveball and screwball.

“My rise has improved a lot and I’m starting to build that up as well and off speed, my change-up has been good to me this year, too,’’ Hartman said. “It has been a lot like our team, everything seems to be coming together.’’

That includes a chance to compete in an NCAA regional for the first time later this week.

“That’s been our goal all year and we’re hungry for it,’’ Hartman said. “It’s been a unique season and we appreciate it all.’’