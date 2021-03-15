PV alum Krueger thriving on ice for Army

The journey to the starting center position on the front line for the hockey team at Army West Point has been everything Mason Krueger ever envisioned.
The 2014 Pleasant Valley graduate from Bettendorf is completing his senior season in the core of a lineup for a Black Knights team that is on a roll.
Army has reached the semifinals of the Atlantic Hockey postseason tournament, building a 15-4-1 record and carrying a 13-game unbeaten streak that dates to Jan. 7 into a semifinal match-up Friday against Canisius.
“It’s exciting,’’ Krueger said. “We’re in places no team has been in here and we feel good about how everything has come together. This is a special team and we want to put together a good run in the playoffs.’’
Krueger helped the Black Knights open the postseason with a sweep of a best-of-three series against Sacred Heart last weekend.
He contributed two assists in a 4-0 win Friday, the 10th multi-point game of his collegiate career.
On Saturday, Krueger scored a game-tying goal in the second period to position Army to play on in a 4-3 triple-overtime victory over Sacred Heart in the third-longest game in NCAA Division I hockey history.
The efforts have been indicative of the major role Krueger has played in the Black Knights’ success during the type of season he always wanted since first cutting his competitive hockey teeth with the Quad-City Ice Eagles.
He went on to skate for teams in suburban Chicago, Des Moines, Omaha and Texas before finding his way to West Point.
With hopes of attracting the attention of Division I recruiters and wanting to compete at the highest possible level, Krueger and his family traveled plenty of miles as he progressed his way to higher levels of youth hockey.
That led him to join the Omaha AAA program during his senior year of high school.
He lived with a host family, competed for the season and then returned to the Quad-Cities to complete his senior year at Pleasant Valley.
“I came home for the fourth quarter at PV, I wanted to graduate with my buddies and I was able to do that,’’ Krueger said.
Eligibility issues following his mid-semester transfer precluded him from playing varsity soccer at Pleasant Valley as a senior but he was able to play in a few JV matches and be with the friends he grew up around.
He also was left with a decision to make at that point.
“My choice was to either go to the University of Iowa as a student or continue to pursue hockey and see where it would lead,’’ Krueger said.
The Corpus Christi Ice Rays of the North American Hockey League gave Krueger a chance to keep skating. The Tier II junior team plays in a league with a history of developing players who have gone on to compete as collegiate or professional players.
Krueger decided to see where that experience would lead and he spent the next three years on the east Texas coast.
“It was three of the best years of my life,’’ Krueger said. “I was on the Gulf of Mexico, learning a lot and playing hockey every day which is what I loved to do.’’
Selected as a team captain for his final season with the Ice Rays, Krueger found the experience beneficial in his development and it led him to a chance to pursue his Division I hockey hopes at West Point.
“I grew up wanting to play Division I hockey and getting the chance to play at a high level and receive the type of education that West Point provides, it has been an incredible experience,’’ Krueger said.
He had some natural questions, returning to an academic setting three years after graduating from PV, but he answered them, earning Corps Squad athlete of the month recognition in December.
A systems engineering major, Krueger has thrived academically and athletically while adjusting to the rigors that accompany attending West Point.
He recorded two goals and three assists while skating in 28 games for the Black Knights during the 2017-18 season, a role which has expanded in each of the following seasons.
Krueger combined for 19 goals and 18 assists over the past two seasons before stepping into the center of the first line of offense this season.
This season,, Krueger has four goals and 11 assists, work that included being named as the player of the week in the Atlantic Hockey Association after recording the Black Knights’ first natural hat trick in a decade during a January win over Long Island.
They’re all part of the memories Krueger has collected as a leader on a team he says has remained “a close-knit group through all the battles,’’ both on and off the ice in the COVID-impacted season.
He appreciates the sacrifices his teammates have made for the good of the team, working together to create memories of a lifetime.
“I look around now and I see players who I played with or against in the NHL doing big things, players who took a different path, but I’m excited about what I’ve been able to accomplish and the path that I followed,’’ Krueger said.
Krueger will begin a five-year service commitment following completion of his academic work at West Point this spring.
His postgraduate assignment will begin at Fort Hood in Texas, once he completes six months of engineer officer’s training in Missouri beginning in late July.