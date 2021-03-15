PV alum Krueger thriving on ice for Army

He went on to skate for teams in suburban Chicago, Des Moines, Omaha and Texas before finding his way to West Point.

With hopes of attracting the attention of Division I recruiters and wanting to compete at the highest possible level, Krueger and his family traveled plenty of miles as he progressed his way to higher levels of youth hockey.

That led him to join the Omaha AAA program during his senior year of high school.

He lived with a host family, competed for the season and then returned to the Quad-Cities to complete his senior year at Pleasant Valley.

“I came home for the fourth quarter at PV, I wanted to graduate with my buddies and I was able to do that,’’ Krueger said.

Eligibility issues following his mid-semester transfer precluded him from playing varsity soccer at Pleasant Valley as a senior but he was able to play in a few JV matches and be with the friends he grew up around.

He also was left with a decision to make at that point.

“My choice was to either go to the University of Iowa as a student or continue to pursue hockey and see where it would lead,’’ Krueger said.