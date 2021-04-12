Q-C players soaring for Kirkwood's Eagles

A long season ends with a short trip to the desired destination for the five Quad-City area players on the Kirkwood Community College volleyball team.
The fifth-ranked Eagles begin play in the 16-team NJCAA Division II National Championships on Tuesday just 5.4 miles away from campus at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in downtown Cedar Rapids.
“This is what we’ve been working toward since last fall,’’ said outside hitter Kamara Dickerson, a freshman from Moline.
The Eagles will treat the experience just like any other team that qualified for the championships, staying together in a hotel and working to build off strong performances in the regional and district tournaments.
Kirkwood’s 18-4 record includes a win in four sets over seventh-ranked Des Moines Area Community College in the Region XI-B championship and a three-set sweep of East Central (Mo.) in the district final.
The Golden Eagles will be playing in the national tournament for the seventh time in coach Jill Williams’ 16 seasons at Kirkwood, building this season around the offensive strengths of its lineup with an eye on creating stress on opposing defenses.
“The last two games we’ve played have been the best games we’ve played all season,’’ Dickerson said. “We’ve brought it all together, limiting mistakes and attacking the way we want to attack.’’
Dickerson and Brooke Mulholland, a freshman setter from Clinton, have provided major contributions to the Eagles’ success this season.
Dickerson is fourth on the team with 142 kills and second with 211 digs while Mulholland is second on the team with 299 assists.
They are joined on the Kirkwood roster by three other Quad-City area athletes who fill reserve roles — sophomore middle hitter Lauren Oostendorp from Davenport West, freshman middle hitter Hannah Wieskamp of Muscatine and redshirt freshman defensive specialist Macy Akers of West Liberty.
All have helped Kirkwood make the most of an extended season.
Practices began in August before the NJCAA decided to delay the season until the spring semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The situation provided the Eagles with a chance to grow as a team and provided freshmen with a chance to adjust to the college level before competition began.
“It’s been a big change going from high school volleyball to college, but being part of a good team has helped me,’’ Mulholland said. “We have a strong bond with our group and we’ve held each other accountable.’’
That helped the Eagles deal with the on-again, off-again nature of the season and the objective of being ready to compete when the season began.
“We’ve worked hard since last fall to come together as a team,’’ Dickerson said. “We’re in this for each other and we’ve been able to have the kind of season we wanted to have.’’
Mulholland said the experience has helped her beyond the confines of the court.
“I think I’ve grown a lot, not only as a volleyball player, but as a person, from everything we’ve experienced this year,’’ Mulholland said. “It’s all been good.’’
The results have been good as well, one of the reasons the Eagles are anxious to test themselves against the nation’s top junior college teams.
“It’s a great opportunity for us being able to still be playing,’’ Mulholland said. “This is where we wanted to be at the end of the season.’’
The Eagles are looking forward to having the chance to play in front of fans at the national tourney, something that has been limited to a handful of parents during the regular season.
“There will be a lot of energy in the building,’’ Dickerson said. “It should be a great environment to compete in. We’re looking forward to it.’’
While this season’s schedule has been different, the Eagles believe it has prepared them well for national competition.
Mulholland said Kirkwood has seen a variety of styles throughout the year that has them ready for what lies ahead this week.
“We’ve seen a lot of different types of teams over the course of a long season and all of it has helped get us ready,’’ Mulholland said.
The condensed nature of the season has prepared the Eagles as well.
“We’re prepared to go out and play three days in a row, be at our best,’’ Dickerson said. “We’re anxious to see what we can do.’’