Q-C players soaring for Kirkwood's Eagles

“We’ve worked hard since last fall to come together as a team,’’ Dickerson said. “We’re in this for each other and we’ve been able to have the kind of season we wanted to have.’’

Mulholland said the experience has helped her beyond the confines of the court.

“I think I’ve grown a lot, not only as a volleyball player, but as a person, from everything we’ve experienced this year,’’ Mulholland said. “It’s all been good.’’

The results have been good as well, one of the reasons the Eagles are anxious to test themselves against the nation’s top junior college teams.

“It’s a great opportunity for us being able to still be playing,’’ Mulholland said. “This is where we wanted to be at the end of the season.’’

The Eagles are looking forward to having the chance to play in front of fans at the national tourney, something that has been limited to a handful of parents during the regular season.

“There will be a lot of energy in the building,’’ Dickerson said. “It should be a great environment to compete in. We’re looking forward to it.’’