Quartet of Bees headed to Ambrose hall

A prolific running back, a national track and field champion, a dominant golfer and an all-American in two sports are headed to the St. Ambrose Athletic Hall of Fame.

Football standout Nate Norman, NAIA national weights champion Rob Firrell, golfer Ed McCollough and all-American soccer and softball player Casey Thompson have been selected to the 30th induction class of the school's athletic hall of fame, but its first since 2013.

The four will be inducted on Friday, Sept. 25, as part of homecoming weekend activities on the St. Ambrose campus.

Norman, a two-time all-American in football, rushed for 2,069 yards while earning first-team all-American and conference player of the year honors in 2001.

A second-team all-American in 2000 whose career total of 5,046 rushing yards remains third on the Fighting Bees' all-time list, Norman pursued a professional career in the Canadian Football League before earning his degree from St. Ambrose in 2017.

Firrell was the Bees' first-ever national track and field champion, winning the weight throw at the NAIA Indoor National Championships in 2003 after finishing third in the event in 2002.