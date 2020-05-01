Quartet of Bees headed to Ambrose hall

A prolific running back, a national track and field champion, a dominant golfer and an all-American in two sports are headed to the St. Ambrose Athletic Hall of Fame.
Football standout Nate Norman, NAIA national weights champion Rob Firrell, golfer Ed McCollough and all-American soccer and softball player Casey Thompson have been selected to the 30th induction class of the school's athletic hall of fame, but its first since 2013.
The four will be inducted on Friday, Sept. 25, as part of homecoming weekend activities on the St. Ambrose campus.
Norman, a two-time all-American in football, rushed for 2,069 yards while earning first-team all-American and conference player of the year honors in 2001.
A second-team all-American in 2000 whose career total of 5,046 rushing yards remains third on the Fighting Bees' all-time list, Norman pursued a professional career in the Canadian Football League before earning his degree from St. Ambrose in 2017.
Firrell was the Bees' first-ever national track and field champion, winning the weight throw at the NAIA Indoor National Championships in 2003 after finishing third in the event in 2002.
He also won outdoor conference championships in the shot put and hammer throw as a senior in 2003. Firrell later coached throwing events for the St. Ambrose track and field program from 2007-10.
McCullough, a 1977 graduate, was the top golfer on Fighting Bees men's golf teams that qualified for the NAIA Championships in 1975, 1976 and 1977.
He won numerous collegiate and amateur events, including the Quad-City Amateur. He qualified for the Ed McMahon Quad-Cities Open, now known as the John Deere Classic, in 1976 after playing in the same event as a freshman in 1973. He later competed in the 1984 Buick Open.
Thompson was a first-team all-American in softball in 2001 after hitting .550, the top single-season batting average in school history. She holds the St. Ambrose record with 278 career hits, and her .408 career batting average is fourth in the program's history.
She was also a three-time honorable mention all-American and four-time first-team all-conference pick in women's soccer. Thompson remains fourth in school history with 58 career goals and is third all-time with 135 career points.
This year's induction class is the first for St. Ambrose since it inducted its 1994 and 1996 baseball teams seven years ago.
