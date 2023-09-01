Connecticut native Nico Ragaini found a home in Iowa.

Lightly recruited out of high school, the sixth-year wide receiver for the Hawkeyes said being ignored by his home-state school was the best thing that ever happened to him.

"I really mean this honestly, I'm so grateful UConn didn't offer me a scholarship. If they had, I probably would not have done my fifth year at prep school and probably would not have had this offer, and if I wasn't here, who knows where I'd be now," a reflective Ragaini said. "The people of Iowa love Iowa football, which is the best thing ever, especially since coming from Connecticut, I feel like nobody gives a crap about UConn football."

Ragaini, the Hawkeyes' leading returning receiver from last season, envisions a pro career, and it all began in Iowa City.

"I've loved everything about being here at Iowa. I think it's prepared me really well," Ragaini said. "I want to play football as long as I can. I want to play in the NFL, and I'm really focused on of having my best year this year."

Ragaini and the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes start the season Saturday at Kinnick Stadium against Utah State. Kickoff is set for 11:03 a.m., with temperatures expected to soar into the 90s.

Expectations are high for the Hawkeyes in and outside the building. However, Ragaini made it abundantly clear he doesn't care about any of that.

"This is the first year I've really had enough of Twitter, and I really try not go on it," he said. "All that stuff on there is just really garbage ... a bunch of people talking about stuff, and they have no idea what they're talking about.

"Are we ranked 25? I didn't even know that. The rankings only really matter at the end of the season."

Listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds, Ragaini plays with a chip on his shoulder. He always has, but he also brings a team-first approach to a position often associated with divas.

"I always felt like people doubted me and didn't think I was as good as I thought I was, and I think that's the attitude you need as an athlete," said Ragaini, who has 125 career catches for 1,354 yards and four touchdowns. "My motivation and purpose has always been to work as hard as I can to be the best player I can be for my teammates and ultimately help us win."

Ragaini has battled injuries throughout his career, including a foot ailment in fall camp, but says he's ready to go for the opener. He had 34 catches for 386 yards last season, plus one touchdown.

This season, he and fellow Connecticut product Diante Vines, a junior, are pegged as the Hawkeyes' starting receivers. Rising junior Luke Lachey looks like the next future NFL tight end from Iowa. No. 2 on the TE depth chart is Erick All, a transfer from Michigan, who also has pro potential.

Ohio State transfer Kaleb Brown and Seth Anderson, both sophomore receivers, have turned a lot of heads in August, too.

At this time last season, the Hawkeyes had one scholarship wide receiver on the roster — Ragaini. Head coach Kirk Ferentz says they're in a much better spot now.

"With a healthy Nico Ragaini. With a healthy Diante Vines, and with what some of the other guys have shown through August, we're much further down the road then we were a year ago," Ferentz said.

Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara will guide an offense that hopes to improve on last season's total of less than 18 points per game.

"There's a lot of excitement and for me personally it feels like we were in Nashville just yesterday," Ragaini said of the Hawkeyes' Music City Bowl win over Kentucky to end last season. "It feels like the offseason went really fast and we're excited to get started and show the world what we got."