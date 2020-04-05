Robbins commits to Gophers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A little more than 24 hours after announcing on social media he was leaving Drake, Liam Robbins already has latched on to a new program.

Robbins, a Davenport Assumption graduate, posted Sunday evening he is continuing his basketball career at Minnesota.

This came after the 7-foot, 235-pound center had multiple conversations with Gophers coach Richard Pitino the past two days.

"After talking with Coach Pitino, last night and extensively today, I feel that the University of Minnesota offers me the best opportunity to play basketball at a high level and be surrounded by family during these unprecedented times," Robbins said in a statement.

"I began this process to find a place that could challenge me to get better and play at a high level."

Robbins, who has two years of eligibility remaining, averaged a team-best 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots per game for a Drake team which won 20 games this past season. He was named to the Missouri Valley Conference's second team along with its all-defensive and most improved teams.