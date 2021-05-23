Rock Island alum Kelley on big softball stage again this week

During her high school career, Delaney Kelley got to enjoy one of the greatest eras in Rock Island softball history.
As a junior, Kelley's efforts were instrumental in helping the Lady Rocks bring home the 2018 IHSA Class 4A state softball championship in the program's first appearance at that level.
In her four years playing for Rock Island coach Chris Allison, Kelley enjoyed a run of success that produced a 105-27 record as well as a second 4A regional championship in her senior season of '19.
Now a redshirt freshman at Des Moines Area Community College, she finds herself set to play on a big stage once again.
Making the switch from her high school position of second base to first base, Kelley has made an immediate impact for the Bears as they prepare for this week's NJCAA Division II National Tournament, which gets underway Tuesday and runs through Saturday in Oxford, Ala.
"I think (being a part of Rocky's state-title team) helped me to hold myself higher, and it's helped me in college," she said. "The jitters I felt playing in the state championship game three years ago, that's helped me this year, because I know that feeling.
"Some say it's nerves, but to me it's an exciting feeling. I just tell myself I'm getting to play the game I love, the game I've played since I was a kid."
Bouncing back after the 2020 spring season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelley has not missed a beat.
She is batting .411 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 79 RBIs with 34 runs scored, helping DMACC (49-12) win the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference title with a 35-5 league mark.
Named the ICCAC's Athlete of the Week for the first week of May, Kelley went 3-for-7 with a double and two RBIs in the Bears' two-game sweep of Miles (Mont.) to win the North Plains B District title nearly two weeks ago.
"After last year was cancelled, there was a lot of competition for all spots this season, so I definitely knew I had to work hard and earn my spot," she said. "The year before, I played volleyball (in the fall of 2019), but knowing I had to work even harder to earn my spot, I didn't play volleyball this year. I went all in on softball.
"I enjoyed playing volleyball, but I think the best environment and energy has been around the softball team. It's amazing. Not getting to play in 2020, that inspired me to want to play more this season."
Along with Kelley, another Quad-Cities' area prep on the DMACC roster is former Muscatine standout Kaylie Reynolds. An infielder and catcher with the Muskies, fellow redshirt frosh Reynolds (.410, 23 doubles, 24 homers, 84 RBIs) has joined Kelley on the right side of the Bears' infield, settling in at second base.
"I knew of her (before this season)," Kelley said. "Now, we're side by side on the right side of the infield. We've formed a better connection."
As she looks ahead to the fourth-seeded Bears' Tuesday afternoon tournament opener against No. 13 Muskegon (Mich.), Kelley felt the standards that were set during her days of wearing Rock Island's crimson and gold have helped her evolve to this point in her softball career.
"I was definitely struggling on offense at the beginning of the season," she said. "I always want to do well, and I hold myself to higher standards. Once we moved from fall into the winter workouts, I focused myself on coming back and doing better than before. Right now, I feel like as a team, all of us are on an uphill climb."