Rock Island alum Kelley on big softball stage again this week

Bouncing back after the 2020 spring season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelley has not missed a beat.

She is batting .411 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 79 RBIs with 34 runs scored, helping DMACC (49-12) win the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference title with a 35-5 league mark.

Named the ICCAC's Athlete of the Week for the first week of May, Kelley went 3-for-7 with a double and two RBIs in the Bears' two-game sweep of Miles (Mont.) to win the North Plains B District title nearly two weeks ago.

"After last year was cancelled, there was a lot of competition for all spots this season, so I definitely knew I had to work hard and earn my spot," she said. "The year before, I played volleyball (in the fall of 2019), but knowing I had to work even harder to earn my spot, I didn't play volleyball this year. I went all in on softball.

"I enjoyed playing volleyball, but I think the best environment and energy has been around the softball team. It's amazing. Not getting to play in 2020, that inspired me to want to play more this season."