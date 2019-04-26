DES MOINES — Poor grades prevented Courtney Lindsey from getting many Division I track and field scholarship offers out of high school.
Iowa Central Community College has turned out to be the perfect school for the Rock Island graduate to get back on track.
"I'm a lot more focused," Lindsey said.
And he's still very fast on the track.
In his Drake Relays debut Friday, Lindsey won the university/college division open 200 out of Lane 8 in a record 20.56 seconds. The field featured 15 Division I sprinters, including two each from Iowa, Kentucky and Missouri.
"That was a really nice win for me," Lindsey said. "I've been struggling with the 200 all outdoor season, so it means a lot to drop a 20.5 and run with the big guys in that heat. That was a very big step up for me."
Lindsey has had a banner freshman season with the Tritons, who won the NJCAA indoor championship in March. He was first in the 200 (20.89), second in the 60 meters (6.64) and anchored a runner-up 1,600 relay.
An Illinois Class 3A state runner-up in the 100 and 200 last spring, Lindsey has improved in the classroom. He said his grade-point average is around 3.8.
"A lot of people think juco isn't a good option, but it was the best option for me," Lindsey said. "For people who don't have good offers or good grades, it gives them time to develop. It was a great choice for me."
Lindsey plans to stay at Iowa Central for two years. After that, he hopes to latch on with a Division I school strong in the sprints, contend for national titles and eventually turn pro.
"Iowa Central has really pushed me a lot," he said. "I've improved a lot in about every area of my life."
Lindsey plans to give the Drake white championship flag to his mother.
"I give all the awards to my mom," he said. "She'll hang it up somewhere."
School-record showing: The University of Iowa women's 3,200 relay finished second Friday night in a school-record time of 8:31.84.
Assumption graduate Mallory King anchored for the Hawkeyes, who shattered the previous school mark of 8:46.45 from 1987.
Oklahoma State, led by anchor Sinclaire Johnson's 2:02.79, won in 8:25.41. King's split was 2:08.32.
PV reunion: For the second consecutive year, former Pleasant Valley standouts Emma Whigham and Addie Swanson were in the same heat of the 400 hurdles at the Drake Relays.
Both ran career-best times Friday.
Swanson, a sophomore at Iowa, won her heat and placed seventh overall with a time of 60.56 seconds. Whigham, a senior at Iowa State, was 10th in 60.89 seconds.
As Whigham and Swanson walked off the track and out of Drake stadium, they were greeted by PV coach Kenny Wheeler. The three posed for a photograph.
Whigham ran track for just one year in high school. Swanson didn't do the 400 hurdles until her senior season at PV.
Davenport Central grad Bella Solis, a senior at Loras College, was 15th in that race in 61.57 seconds.
Soglohun medals: Iowa Central Community sophomore Olivier Soglohun placed sixth Friday in the university/college division of the triple jump.
Soglohun jumped 49-6 1/2, continuing what has been a strong spring for the United Township graduate. He won the event at the Iowa Musco Twilight Invitational earlier this month.
Furbeck gets taste of Drake: Geneseo alum Erika Furbeck, a two-time Illinois Class 2A state long jump champion, participated in two events Friday.
After fouling on her first two long jump attempts, the Iowa State freshman leaped 18-8. It was a season-best for the outdoor season.
Furbeck also ran on the Cyclones' 400 relay with three other freshmen, including former Southeast Polk standout Sydney Milani. The quartet clocked in at 46.80 seconds, 0.13 from reaching Saturday's final.