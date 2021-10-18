Rock Island's Camlin helping Bradley bounce back

She hoped to have similar success as a sophomore even after the season was postponed to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But then she broke a finger in the opening match at Illinois State.

“It was kind of a very, very minute break but it took me out for two months,’’ Camlin said. “I was able to come back for our last two home games and the conference tournament. I was there at the end, but I missed a really big portion of the season.’’

In her absence, Kauling, a transfer from Wichita State, emerged as a first-team All-Valley selection.

This fall, Bradley coach Carol Price-Torok has tried to find ways to make use of both her setters simultaneously.

Camlin said she first chose Bradley because of its proximity to the Quad-Cities and the family atmosphere of the program.

“I could tell the girls were really close as a team, and that’s something that I had been looking for,’’ she said. “I wanted to have relationships outside of volleyball with the girls so that’s something I’m really glad I came here for. It’s like all these girls are my sisters so I really am appreciative of that and how much we’re like a family here.’’