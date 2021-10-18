Rock Island's Camlin helping Bradley bounce back

It would be an understatement to say the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start for the Bradley University volleyball team.
The Braves lost their first six matches as they struggled to figure out the modified 6-2 system they are using.
They finally got into the victory column when they defeated Central Arkansas in the final match of the South Dakota Classic, thanks to 32 assists by former Rock Island athlete Carlee Camlin.
They have been a handful for opponents ever since. They have recovered to win five of their last eight matches. They defeated fellow Missouri Valley Conference contender Valparaiso on Friday, nearly took down MVC leader Loyola in a hard-fought 3-2 loss Saturday night, then suffered another tough five-set loss to Illinois State on Monday.
They are now 9-11, 5-4 in the Valley.
“We started off a little rocky but I think we’ve finally found our groove and we’re getting into a rhythm that I feel is very powerful for us,’’ said Camlin, who made the all-tournament team in the South Dakota tournament.
The 6-foot junior said something just clicked for the Braves as they approached conference play.
“I think just the mentality that we’ve had coming into games, it’s kind of like it’s conference now so it’s go big or go home,’’ she said. “We kind of have that mentality of bossing up, which is our mantra for the year: Boss up. So that’s been driving us to want to get those wins in conference.’’
Camlin has been a big part of the turnaround. She is one of two players who take turns at the setter position for the Braves, along with senior Kora Kauling.
While a fair amount of teams in the Valley use some form of two-setter alignment, it’s a fairly unusual system at the college level and it’s been a new experience for both Camlin and Kauling.
Camlin was accustomed to being the only setter on the floor at Rock Island, where she recorded 615 assists as a senior.
“We’re running a modified 6-2, which means there are six hitters and two setters at all times,’’ she said. “There are different scenarios where I’ll set out of the back row and Kora will hit out of the front row and then there are other times she will set and I’ll just DS (defensive specialist). It’s kind of a scheming that we have that we can use. It’s an advantage for us.’’
Because both setters are fairly new to the system, they have taken time to learn how important it is to communicate on the court.
“When we work together as a unit, it’s something where we can really play well,’’ Camlin said.
Camlin, who was a three-time All-Western Big 6 selection at Rocky, made an immediate impact when she arrived at Bradley in 2019. She started 12 of the Braves’ last 18 matches and led the team in assists.
She hoped to have similar success as a sophomore even after the season was postponed to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But then she broke a finger in the opening match at Illinois State.
“It was kind of a very, very minute break but it took me out for two months,’’ Camlin said. “I was able to come back for our last two home games and the conference tournament. I was there at the end, but I missed a really big portion of the season.’’
In her absence, Kauling, a transfer from Wichita State, emerged as a first-team All-Valley selection.
This fall, Bradley coach Carol Price-Torok has tried to find ways to make use of both her setters simultaneously.
Camlin said she first chose Bradley because of its proximity to the Quad-Cities and the family atmosphere of the program.
“I could tell the girls were really close as a team, and that’s something that I had been looking for,’’ she said. “I wanted to have relationships outside of volleyball with the girls so that’s something I’m really glad I came here for. It’s like all these girls are my sisters so I really am appreciative of that and how much we’re like a family here.’’
The program has since added another player with whom Camlin is very close. She and Maddie Peterson, a sophomore libero from Moline, have known one another since junior high.
“We played together my senior year of club volleyball so we didn’t technically play together until that last year but we played at the same club for a long time,’’ Camlin said. “So I’ve known her a long, long time. Obviously we played across the net at Moline and Rock Island but I love her. She’s awesome.’’
Peterson, who said Camlin’s presence helped influence her to attend Bradley, also plays extensively off the bench for the Braves. She had a career-high 13 digs Saturday in the close loss to Loyola.
Together, the two Q-C kids would love to help Bradley finish strong in its final nine regular-season matches.
“I’m really confident in us,’’ Camlin said. “I think we have a lot of different elements that are coming together and as we head into the second half of the season I think for some of the losses that we’ve taken we’re out to get blood … We just want to continue to stay on top and take care of our opponents.’’