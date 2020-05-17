Rocky alum Lindsey is finalist for ICCAC honor

Courtney Lindsey, a former Rock Island track standout competing at Iowa Central Community College, has been named as one of three finalists for male student-athlete of the year honors in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
The three-year-old award recognizes one male and one female student-athlete in conference and is presented to an individual who most exemplifies the definition of the modern-day student athlete.
The recipient is measured by athletic accomplishments, academic success and community involvement during the 2019-20 school year.
Lindsey is being recognized following a dominant season on the track for Iowa Central.
Prior to the cancellation of all NJCAA spring sports, he was voted as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference male indoor track and field athlete of the year, recognizing his accomplishments as one of the most decorated sprinters in Iowa Central history.
Lindsey helped lead the Tritons to their second consecutive NJCAA indoor track and field national championship, finishing second in the nation in the 60-meter run and the 200-meter run.
The sophomore won both events at the regional championship and broke his own school record this season with a time of 6.64 seconds in the 60.
Iowa Central's outdoor season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, denying Lindsey a chance to repeat as an NJCAA all-American in the 100 and 200 after finishing second and third, respectively, in those events in 2019 as a freshman.
In his nomination, Lindsey was recognized for his discipline, work ethic and humble nature. He was also cited for his work in the classroom and his role in Iowa Central's Share What You Wear Project, which coordinates the donation of gifts to less-fortunate families during the Christmas holiday season.
Lindsey is joined by Iowa Lakes basketball player Justin Brookens and Ellsworth wrestler Cardeionte Wilson as male finalists for the award to be presented Wednesday.
Female finalists are Emily Murphy, an Indian Hills soccer player who prepped at Burlington, North Iowa Area women's basketball player Autam Mendez and Iowa Central cross country and distance runner Winrose Chesang.
