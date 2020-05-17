Rocky alum Lindsey is finalist for ICCAC honor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Courtney Lindsey, a former Rock Island track standout competing at Iowa Central Community College, has been named as one of three finalists for male student-athlete of the year honors in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.

The three-year-old award recognizes one male and one female student-athlete in conference and is presented to an individual who most exemplifies the definition of the modern-day student athlete.

The recipient is measured by athletic accomplishments, academic success and community involvement during the 2019-20 school year.

Lindsey is being recognized following a dominant season on the track for Iowa Central.

Prior to the cancellation of all NJCAA spring sports, he was voted as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference male indoor track and field athlete of the year, recognizing his accomplishments as one of the most decorated sprinters in Iowa Central history.

Lindsey helped lead the Tritons to their second consecutive NJCAA indoor track and field national championship, finishing second in the nation in the 60-meter run and the 200-meter run.

The sophomore won both events at the regional championship and broke his own school record this season with a time of 6.64 seconds in the 60.