Rocky grad Overton has come a long way on mat

"I had Dave Klemm, who was an alternate in the Olympics the year the USA boycotted, and then I had Daryl Thomas who was ranked really high as a wrestler at the University of Illinois.

"They really stayed on me and it always felt like it was Division I room. They got our wrestlers ready for the next level. I ended up being a two-time All-American, taking eighth in the nation as a freshman and third as a sophomore."

Overton saw his biggest jump from his first season to the second when he learned a lot more about being an elite college wrestler.

"That first year as a freshman, I needed to get my mindset together," Overton said. "I didn't handle my weight very well. I bumped up a weight the next year and that's when it became something big for me and my future.

"I chose St. Cloud State because I knew they were good and they would push me further. They have won four of the last five NCAA Division II national championships."

Following his third-place finish, he understood more about winning. Now that he is at St. Cloud, he knows what winning is all about. The Huskies have not lost a conference meet since 2010.

Overton fell just shy of making the NCAA Division II All-America list, again stymied by that same knee.