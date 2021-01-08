Rucker's career night lifts Panthers

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A career game from Karli Rucker sparked the University of Northern Iowa to a 79-71 victory over hosting Valparaiso Friday night and a split in their two-game Missouri Valley Conference series.

The former North Scott standout poured in a career-high 32 points, a night after a poor shooting effort in which she still netted 18 points in a loss.

The senior point guard became the first Panther to score 30 or more points in a game since Brittni Donaldson did so in a 2014 game at Drake.

Rucker was 11-of-19 from the field — including 3 of 5 on 3-point attempts — to go with 7 of 10 free throws, five rebounds and four assists. The 11 made field goals tied a career high.

UNI (6-5, 3-1 MVC) shot 52% from the field and finished 21 of 29 from the charity stripe.

Tied at 6, the Panthers went on a 10-4 run to take a lead they never lost.

Valparaiso (5-4, 1-1 MVC) was led on Friday by guard Shay Frederick, who backed up Thursday’s 20-point game with 26 points.

Rucker now has 1,193 points and sits at No. 14 on the school's all-time scoring list.

