Saturday's local college briefs

Women's basketball
Webster 81, Augustana 74: The Augustana College women's basketball team had a nice first-half rally to get back in Saturday's nonconference clash against Webster University, but allowing a 38-point third quarter left the visiting Vikings in too big of a hole in St. Louis.
Augie battled back in the fourth but came up short in an 81-74 setback to an undefeated Webster team that moved to 7-0.
The 5-2 Vikings had four players in double-digit scoring, led by Macy Beinborn’s 22 points, all coming in the second half. Gabbi Loiz continued her solid offensive production with 16 points. Hannah Simmer (16 points) and Lauren Hall (10 points) each notched double-doubles with 10 rebounds each.
The Gorloks also had four players score in double figures including Naomi Johnson with a game-high 27. Hannah Cottrell and Bethany Lancaster each added 11, and Addison Beussink tossed in 10.
Augie fell behind 18-11 after one quarte but battled back to lead 26-23 at halftime. But the hosting Gorloks took advantage of 10 Viking turnovers in the stanza to outscore Augie 38-17 in the third quarter to take a 61-43 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.
Beinborn scored 10 of her points in the third quarter on 6-of-7 free-throw shooting and then popped for 12 fourth-quarter points when Simmer added nine and Loiz seven. Those three Vikings played all 10 minutes of the fourth quarter.
No. 13 Iowa State 93, Penn State 59: Sophomore Aubrey Joens hit seven 3-pointers as part of a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double and No. 13 Iowa State cruised past Penn State at the Gulf Coast Showcase Saturday.
Joens was one of five Cyclones in double figures as Iowa State (6-0) built a 14-point lead after the first quarter and only pulled away further from there.
Aubrey's older sister, senior star Ashley Joens added 13 points and eight boards, Lexi Donarski chipped in 12 points and Morgan Kane tallied 11. Beatriz Jordao, the only Cyclone reserve to play more than seven minutes, added 13 points on 6-8 shooting off the bench.
Guard Emily Ryan, the only Cyclone starter not to score in double figures, had nine points in addition to dishing out 10 assists.
Iowa State out-shot (47.1%-32.3%) and out-rebounded (45-27) Penn State (4-2).
The Cyclones will now face UMass at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the tournament title game.
Middle Tennessee State 62, Illinois 52: Illinois scored only six points in the first quarter and couldn't get its offense going until it was too late, dropping its second game at the Daytona Beach Invitational Saturday.
Middle Tennessee took an eight-point lead into halftime and more than doubled the margin to 17 heading into the fourth quarter.
Kendall Bostic tallied nine points and 11 rebounds for the Illini while freshman Adalia McKenzie contributed a team-high 11 points.
For the second straight game, the Illini did get an offensive spark from its bench as Aaliyah Nye scored nine points and Jada Peebles tacked on eight.
Men's basketball
Western Illinois 79, Miami (Ohio) 67: Former Pleasant Valley High School standout Will Carius scored 22 points to help the Western Illinois University men's basketball team to a 79-67 victory over Miami (Ohio) at Western Hall on Saturday afternoon.
Carius connected on 5-of-10 3-pointers and 5-of-6 from the line, adding six rebounds as WIU moved to 5-2.
