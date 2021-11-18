SAU women's soccer eliminated from NAIA tourney

After winning the CCAC title as a five seed, the St. Ambrose women's soccer team was staring at needing more upsets in the NAIA national tournament, entering as the fourth seed in their four-team opening bracket.
For more than 70 minutes Thursday, it appeared the Bees just might do it.
However, a 74th minute goal by Indiana Wesleyan's Jackie Norris broke a 1-all tie and the top-seeded and seventh-ranked Wildcats held on for a 2-1 win in the opening round game.
The Bees had tied the game at 1-1 with a 52nd-minute goal by Geneseo grad Taylor DeSplinter as the freshman scored off an assist from Kaitlyn Brunson.
That marked the last of the Bees' five shots on goal, however.
Indiana Wesleyan's Sarah Foulk had opened the scoring with a goal in the 23:40 into the first half.
Rachel Willette tallied seven saves for St. Ambrose, which ends its season 15-6-1.
Women's basketball
Black Hawk 73, Waubonsee 62: Led by 23 points from United Township grad Jasmine Bell, the Black Hawk women used a big third quarter to race to a victory over Waubonsee on Thursday.
Black Hawk trailed 31-30 at halftime, but compiled a 24-point third quarter that put it up by eight.
Wethersfield grad Lexi Nichols (14) and Megan Teal (13) also scored in double figures for Black Hawk, with the pair combing to go 16-22 from the free throw line.
In a game in which both teams struggled from the field, Bell was the exception. The sophomore went 10-14 on a night the rest of her team shot 15-53.
Muscatine grad Alicia Garcia added six points and a team-high seven rebounds for BHC.
No. 14 Iowa State 98, Drake 76: Ashley Joens scored 31 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals and No. 14 Iowa State pulled away from Drake for a 98-76 win on Thursday night.
Aubrey Joens added a career-high 18 points, Lexi Donarski 17, Emily Ryan 13 and Denae Fritz 12 off the bench for the Cyclones (3-0), who won at Drake for the first time since 2013.
Iowa State trailed 25-17 after one quarter as the Bulldogs hit five 3-pointers and led 47-42 at the half. Down by double figures early in the second quarter, the Cyclones scored 30 points in the second quarter and 28 in the third.
Ashley Joens, who had her 32nd career double-double and 12th 30-point game, scored 11 points in the third quarter when the Cyclones took over.
SIUE 71, Illinois 62: Through one quarter Thursday it appeared as if the Illini women were well on their way to running their season record to 3-0.
Southern Illinois-Edwardsville had other ideas.
SIUE turned a seven-point deficit after the first quarter into a 10-point lead entering the fourth, then held off one last Illinois rally to best the Illini.
Illinois (2-1) closed to within three with 1:59 left when Adalia McKenzie's layup capped a 10-0 Illini run. Illinois could get no closer,, though, scoring only two more points the rest of the game.
Sophomore Aaliyah Nye provided a bright spot for Illinois, scoring a game-high 17 points on 6-11 shooting, grabbing two steals and blocking two shots. Kendall Bostic had game-highs of 13 rebounds and four blocks for Illinois.