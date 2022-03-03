SAU's Adam dives way to second-place NAIA national finish

St. Ambrose University diver Andrea Adam fell short in her quest to win a school record seventh national title at the NAIA Swimming & Diving Championships on Thursday in Columbus, Ga.

The graduate student did, however, add a second-place finish to her resume, as her finals total of 214.6 trailed only Lincoln College's Carla Gutierrez Anaya's 224.5 in the 1-meter event.

Adam, who took last year off diving to focus on her physical therapy coursework, had won national titles in the event in 2018, ’19 and ’20.

Adam had the top prelim score Thursday with a 217.45.

She will have another chance to get her seventh title in Friday's 3-meter event.

Adam's result helped lead the St. Ambrose women into 11th place in the team standings.

The other top individual finish on the women's side came from Leyre Antonanzas in the 200 individual medley. The freshman from Pamplona, Spain, used a 2:09.32 in Thursday's morning prelims to qualify for the A final. Despite shaving nearly two seconds off her prelim time, she slipped one spot in the final from seventh to eighth with a 2:07.47 clocking.

Antonanzas also teamed with Molly Duehr, Bethany Anderson and Lauren Williams to finish 13th in the 400 medley relay with a time of 4:02.07. The team of Anderson, Rylie Steinkamp, Amber Warak and Marin Powell placed 20th in the 200 free relay in a time of 1:43.77.

Despite having no individuals qualify for A finals, the St. Ambrose men's team sat in seventh place after the first day, in large part thanks to two top-10 relay finishes.

The quartet of Brett Jones, Zac Robinson, Ryan Warrick and Caleb Heiar used a 1:24.19 clocking to take seventh in the 200-yard free relay. The team of Ryan Joehl, Gabe Carlson, Mikhi Hassim and Rais Hassim followed with a ninth-place finish in the 400-yard medley relay.

Two Ambrose individuals also qualified for B finals in the men's competition.

Juan Gomez barely missed the final A finals spot in the 500-yard freestyle, with his 4:37.80 prelims clocking coming up .05 seconds short.

His finals time of 4:38.92 left the freshman from Cordoba, Argentina, in 12th place.

Robinson also barely missed the 50 free A final, falling .01 short. The senior from West Des Moines Valley, however, was disqualified in the B final.

