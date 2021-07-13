Selected by Toronto, Wallace set to begin pro career

Trenton Wallace is anxious to begin the next chapter in his baseball career.
The 2021 Big Ten pitcher of the year from Iowa and Davenport Assumption graduate was selected Tuesday in the 11th round of baseball’s annual draft by Toronto, chosen with the 332nd overall pick.
The 6-foot-1 left-handed pitcher received the call from the Blue Jays at his family’s Rock Island home, waiting with his parents and brother to learn what his future held.
“We were just hanging out, waiting to see what would happen and when I found out, it was pretty special to be able to share the moment with them,’’ Wallace said.
Toronto was one of a number of teams Wallace had spoken with in recent days, expressing a strong interest in selecting him as early as day two of the three-day draft.
“Things maybe didn’t happen quite as early as I thought they might, but when I talked with the Blue Jays (on Monday) night, I was told they wanted me and would continue to fight for me,’’ Wallace said. “They took me with the first pick they had (Tuesday), so I didn’t have to wait long.’’
Wallace expects to sign with Toronto after pitching his way into draft consideration with a strong first season in his role as Iowa’s top-of-the-rotation Friday night starter in 2021.
He earned all-American honors for the Hawkeyes after going 7-1 with a Big Ten-best 2.34 ERA during Iowa’s 2021 season.
Wallace finished the year with 106 strikeouts in 73 innings in 13 starts, four shy of the Hawkeye single-season record for strikeouts set in 1999 by Jim Magrane.
He allowed two or fewer runs in 10 starts, giving up just 19 earned runs on 54 hits during the season and recording at least eight strikeouts in 10 starts.
While he could have returned for an additional season at Iowa, Wallace now welcomes the chance to start his professional career.
“It’s been a journey to get here and I feel like now, it’s time to begin the next chapter and see where that leads,’’ Wallace said. “I’m anxious for the opportunity and in a lot of ways I feel like a new journey is just starting for me. I’m looking forward to being a Blue Jay.’’
Wallace expects to report to the Toronto organization within the next few days to complete paperwork and required physical testing.
The Blue Jays’ rookie-level and low-A teams are based out of Toronto’s spring training facilities in Dunedin, Fla.
One of the first people to reach out to congratulate Wallace was former Hawkeye Nick Allgeyer, a 12th-round pick of the Blue Jays in 2018 who made his major-league debut for Toronto earlier this month.
“He was the Friday night guy when I was a freshman at Iowa and somebody I looked up to as a first-year player,’’ Wallace said. “He welcomed me to the family and it will be great to have two Iowa guys in the organization.’’
Wallace, the 22nd Hawkeye selected in the draft during the Rick Heller era, was one of two Iowa players selected in this year’s draft.
Pitcher Drew Irvine was picked by the Pirates with the first choice in the 19th round. Working behind Wallace in the Hawkeye rotation, the right-hander from Waukee, Iowa, went 2-5 with a 6.43 ERA in 49 innings this spring.
Illinois had two pitchers chosen as well, Andrew Hoffmann by the Braves in the 12th round and Nathan Lavender by the Mets in the 14th.
The draft call for Wallace and Irvine came after an incoming Iowa freshman who plans to play football and baseball for the Hawkeyes announced plans to begin his college career and forego any selection in the draft.
Brody Brecht of Ankeny, Iowa, had been projected to go as high as the fifth round in the baseball draft but made it known to major-league organizations that it would take a significant signing bonus to lure him away from his college plans.
Undrafted through 10 rounds, Brecht announced late Monday night on social media that he will play for Iowa.
“These past few months, especially these last few days, have been very stressful on myself and my family. We spent many nights talking about what was best for myself and my future. As many of you know, it has been my dream to play in the black and gold and be part of the Swarm,’’ Brecht wrote.
“Because that has always been my dream, I made sure to honor that during the MLB Draft process. I knew my position might eliminate most MLB teams, but I had to follow my heart. I can’t tell you how excited I am to get to campus at Iowa. I look forward to playing both baseball and football with all my new teammates.’’