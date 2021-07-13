Selected by Toronto, Wallace set to begin pro career

“He was the Friday night guy when I was a freshman at Iowa and somebody I looked up to as a first-year player,’’ Wallace said. “He welcomed me to the family and it will be great to have two Iowa guys in the organization.’’

Wallace, the 22nd Hawkeye selected in the draft during the Rick Heller era, was one of two Iowa players selected in this year’s draft.

Pitcher Drew Irvine was picked by the Pirates with the first choice in the 19th round. Working behind Wallace in the Hawkeye rotation, the right-hander from Waukee, Iowa, went 2-5 with a 6.43 ERA in 49 innings this spring.

Illinois had two pitchers chosen as well, Andrew Hoffmann by the Braves in the 12th round and Nathan Lavender by the Mets in the 14th.

The draft call for Wallace and Irvine came after an incoming Iowa freshman who plans to play football and baseball for the Hawkeyes announced plans to begin his college career and forego any selection in the draft.

Brody Brecht of Ankeny, Iowa, had been projected to go as high as the fifth round in the baseball draft but made it known to major-league organizations that it would take a significant signing bonus to lure him away from his college plans.