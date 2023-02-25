ROUND ROCK, Texas — Iowa made an early-season statement on the baseball diamond Saturday, handing top-ranked LSU its first loss of the season 12-4 at the Round Rock Classic.

Jared Simpson, a senior from Clinton, earned the win in relief of starter Brody Brecht and Pleasant Valley product Will Christopherson worked the final inning of the Hawkeyes' four-hit victory.

Brecht pitched with a lead throughout his 3.1-inning start after Iowa put three runs on the board with two outs in the top of the first inning.

With his fastball topping out at 101 miles per hour, the sophomore struck out six batters used an effective slider to work around eight walks.

Simpson worked out of a jam at the onset of his 4.2 innings on the mound, earning his first win of the season while giving up three hits, striking out eight batters and walking one.

"Jared has been really good for us and he was again today,'' Iowa coach Rick Heller said. "He was in a tough jam and got out of it before he really settled in and pitched well.''

Heller liked the way his team competed, rebounding from a 6-0 loss Friday to Sam Houston with eight players contributing to a 12-hit performance.

Brennen Dorighi went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles, a home run and five RBI to lead the Iowa offense.

"I think it was our coming out party to show how dynamic our offense can be hitters one through nine,'' Dorighi said. "we had guys producing all the way through.''