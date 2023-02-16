IOWA CITY — With the first pitches of a new season for the Iowa baseball team scheduled to be thrown Friday, Jared Simpson expects more of himself.

The Hawkeye senior from Clinton has the respect of his teammates, selected as a captain for the upcoming season and will be among a number of Quad-City area players expected to make an impact at Iowa this year.

“I think we’re anxious to get out and start seeing some outside competition," Simpson said. “We’ve been able to practice outside a lot already which is great, but it makes you want to get in some games even more."

That’s especially true for Simpson, who is in the early-season mix as a left-handed option as a starting pitcher in a weekend rotation that remains a work in progress behind expected opening-game starter Ty Langenberg.

The 6-foot-4 transfer from Missouri made his Hawkeye debut last season, going 0-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 13 appearances including one start. He struck out 23 batters and walked 13 over 15.1 innings of work.

But, it’s the progress he made over the summer while pitching in the Prospect League for the Clinton LumberKings that carried over into Iowa’s fall work that has 10th-year coach Rick Heller excited about the possibilities.

Simpson counted five starts among his eight outings for Clinton and finished with a 0.67 ERA while striking out 45 batters and walking 10 over 26.2 innings last summer.

“Last spring I only had my fastball around the zone but now I have four pitches that I have confidence in using," Simpson said. “The summer back home and fall have helped me a lot and I feel good about where things are at."

He also appreciates the trust that has been placed in him as a team captain.

“That’s an honor that I don’t take for granted," Simpson said. “I’m expected to help lead this team and on and off the field, that’s what I’m looking forward to do."

Simpson is the mix for the second and third starting assignments along with Long Beach State transfer Zach Voelker, third-year sophomore Keaton Anthony who will also continue to play in the field and sophomores Marcus Morgan and Brody Brecht.

Heller is more certain that one Quad-Cities area Hawkeye will be a lineup card regular.

Chase Moseley, a North Scott graduate who earned junior college all-American honors last season at Kirkwood Community College, will open in right field for Iowa and join center fielder Kyle Huckstorf and left fielder Sam Petersen in an outfield Heller believes will rival the best he worked with at Iowa.

Moseley hit .464 and had a .572 on-base percentage last season, belting 13 doubles and 21 homers while collecting 79 RBI as he earned conference player of the year honors and led Kirkwood to the Junior College World Series.

“He did what he did last year on half a leg and has had a really long rehab on his hamstring," Heller said. “I think he’s completely healthy now for the first time since his senior year of high school and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do. He’s a very dynamic player who can really run in addition to swinging the bat."

Simpson isn’t the only Quad-City area prospect who will help Iowa on the mound.

Will Christopherson, a junior right-hander from Pleasant Valley, is in a position where he could become the Hawkeyes’ primary closer and work twice on a weekend as Dylan Nedved did for the pitching staff of a 36-19 Iowa team last season.

“He’s a guy we need to click. He has from an analytics standpoint one of the best sliders on the planet and we need Will to be in a good place," Heller said.

Christopherson dealt with a leg injury throughout much of the 2022 season but appeared in 13 games for Iowa last spring after transferring from Michigan State, striking out 25 batters and walking six over 14.2 innings.

“He’s been a different guy this whole offseason," Heller said. “His focus has been there and he’s worked hard on his body with his flexibility so he can stay healthy."

Jack Young, a right-handed pitcher from Pleasant Valley, joins Iowa from Parkland College where he went 2-1 with one start, striking out 31 batters over 28.2 innings of work.

He impressed Heller with his confidence and his ability to pound the strike zone while working 4.1 scoreless innings during Iowa’s fall season.

Nick Gotilla, a left-hander from Davenport Assumption who began his college career at Central Florida, joins Iowa after pitching for the State College of Florida last season where he went 9-4 with a 4.99 ERA as he struck out 66 batters over 66.2 innings in 14 outings.