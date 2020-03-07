Six Bees earn NAIA All-American honors

St. Ambrose senior Josh Pestka on the track and five Fighting Bees in the pool earned All-American honors Saturday during the final day of their respective NAIA National Championships.

At the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Brookings, S.D., Pestka completed his indoor track career by placing in the top five in the 1,000-meter run for the third straight season.

The former North Scott prep from Long Grove, Iowa, followed a runner-up finish as a junior with a fourth-place effort in his final indoor collegiate race for the Fighting Bees. Pestka finished the race in 2 minutes, 30.09 seconds, just over two seconds behind winner Moses Dirane of Montreat.

He provided St. Ambrose with the only points it scored in the NAIA men’s meet, although Mykolas Saloninas came up two inches short of adding to the Fighting Bees’ team total. The freshman from Downers Grove, Ill., finished ninth in the shot put with a throw of 52 feet, 6.75 inches.

In the women’s portion of the meet, St. Ambrose sophomore Abby Camp followed earning All-American honors in the long jump Friday by matching her seed with a 24th-place finish in the triple jump.

