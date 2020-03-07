Six Bees earn NAIA All-American honors

St. Ambrose senior Josh Pestka on the track and five Fighting Bees in the pool earned All-American honors Saturday during the final day of their respective NAIA National Championships.
At the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Brookings, S.D., Pestka completed his indoor track career by placing in the top five in the 1,000-meter run for the third straight season.
The former North Scott prep from Long Grove, Iowa, followed a runner-up finish as a junior with a fourth-place effort in his final indoor collegiate race for the Fighting Bees. Pestka finished the race in 2 minutes, 30.09 seconds, just over two seconds behind winner Moses Dirane of Montreat.
He provided St. Ambrose with the only points it scored in the NAIA men’s meet, although Mykolas Saloninas came up two inches short of adding to the Fighting Bees’ team total. The freshman from Downers Grove, Ill., finished ninth in the shot put with a throw of 52 feet, 6.75 inches.
In the women’s portion of the meet, St. Ambrose sophomore Abby Camp followed earning All-American honors in the long jump Friday by matching her seed with a 24th-place finish in the triple jump.
In the NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships at Knoxville, Tenn., St. Ambrose senior Kevin Krupitzer and the Fighting Bees’ 400-yard freestyle relay earned All-American honors.
Their work helped St. Ambrose to a ninth place finish in the team race, up five spots from 2019, while the Fighting Bees women took 11th place, up three positions from a year ago.
Krupitzer, a senior from Gilbert, Ariz., finished eighth in the 200 breaststroke in a time of 2:06.56. Seeded 11th in the event, Krupitzer reached the A final with a fourth-place effort in Saturday’s morning preliminaries. He swam a 2:03.26 to land a spot in the event finals.
The Bees’ 400 freestyle relay of Victor Del Rio Foces, Caleb Gaylor, Ryan Warrick and Rais Hassim finished seventh in the final event of the meet, touching in 3:08.10. St. Ambrose entered competition seeded 10th, but shaved nearly four seconds off that time to secure the spot in the A final with a sixth-place time of 3:06.84 in the preliminaries.
St. Ambrose freshman Ryan Joehl also advanced to the final session, finishing 14th in the 200 backstroke.
The top effort Saturday among Fighting Bees women who qualified came in the 400 freestyle relay, where Bethany Anderson, Kelly Baughman, Catie Schimmelpfenning and Emily Hartman combined to finish 20th.