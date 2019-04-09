The itch never went away.
After Pleasant Valley claimed its second consecutive Class 5A state softball championship last July, Ellie Spelhaug poured all of her athletic energy into basketball and playing for Bradley in the Missouri Valley Conference.
While the experience was eye-opening yet positive, softball never strayed too far from her thoughts.
"Softball has been in the back of my mind since winning that second state championship," Spelhaug said. "I didn't realize how hard it would be not getting to play with my sister again.
"All of a sudden, I was dropping a sport I loved very much."
Spelhaug is coming back to softball. And she's reuniting with her sister.
The former all-state pitcher was granted a release from her scholarship at Bradley and will join the Iowa State softball program next fall. Her sister, Carli, a senior at PV, signed a national letter of intent with the Cyclones for softball last November.
"A lot of this was wanting to play with my sister again," Ellie said. "That's been like a dream. Hopefully, both of us on the same field together, we can do big things at Iowa State."
Spelhaug, who will finish out the academic semester at Bradley, can compete next season for Iowa State. She'll also have four years of softball eligibility.
The Cyclones were one of two Division I schools to offer Spelhaug a softball scholarship in high school, but that was under the previous coaching staff.
When Spelhaug's name appeared in the transfer portal recently, she was contacted by several coaches.
"Carli obviously talked up Iowa State a lot, and our family just has a great relationship with that program," said Spelhaug, who was 24-2 with a 0.67 ERA along with 14 homers and 62 RBIs last summer for PV.
Spelhaug averaged 2.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game for the 20-10 Braves this past winter.
The 2018 Quad-City Times female athlete of the year said there was no animosity toward Bradley's coaches, the basketball program or the school.
"This decision was not based on anything that's happened at Bradley," she said. "I respect the coaches 100 percent, I think my basketball skills improved tremendously and some of my best friends now are teammates from Bradley.
"There were a lot of tears and emotion that went into this. The conversation with the coaches was one of the hardest conversations I've had to do. They were going to do everything they could to keep me here, and I was very confused for a long time."
After Bradley's basketball season ended, Spelhaug went home for spring break and talked about the situation with her family. Once she was back on campus, Spelhaug sat down with the coaches and asked for her release.
Spelhaug went to an Iowa State softball game last weekend and met with the coaches and players. She plans to work with her pitching coach and get some cuts in the batting cage this summer.
There was a substantial leap from high school basketball to the Division I level. There will be another climb trying to find her way in the rugged Big 12.
"I've decided to chase my dreams," she said. "I'm excited to focus on softball and really become the best pitcher that I can be in the Big 12.
"Having a year here will help a lot. I became stronger in the weight room from the coaches here, I learned how to manage school and sports, and home sickness. It'll make my transition easier."
And it'll cut down on travel for her parents, Jim and Julie Spelhaug.
Ellie's brother, Ryan, has one football season left at Northwest Missouri State.
"They are beyond excited," Ellie said. "A lot of tears went into this decision, thinking about leaving and starting over. It is the right thing for me, and it is the right thing for our family."