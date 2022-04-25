Spelhaug sets the table for Cyclones

Catching up to Carli Spelhaug has been a bit of a challenge.

Just ask Iowa State softball opponents whenever the former Pleasant Valley prep is looking to swipe another base.

Spelhaug has been successful in each of her 41 stolen base attempts in a Cyclone uniform over the past three seasons, the only active player at the NCAA Division I level with more than 40 stolen base attempts to be perfect in those tries.

“When I get the sign, I’m going to do anything I can to put myself in scoring position for my team,’’ Spelhaug said. “I’m just trying to be aggressive, make something happen.’’

She has accomplished that 13 times so far this season for Iowa State, which carries a 21-24 record into Tuesday’s 4 p.m. home game against Iowa.

That approach extends beyond what Spelhaug works to accomplish on the basepaths.

Filling the leadoff spot on coach Jamie Pinkerton’s lineup card, Spelhaug is hitting a team-leading .341 and during a weekend series at top-ranked Oklahoma she became just the second ISU player ever to score 50 runs or more in two different seasons.

Her average of 1.17 runs per game ranks 11th nationally at the Division I level.

Spelhaug is in her comfort zone leading off for the Cyclones.

It’s a role she has filled since her playing days at Pleasant Valley, where she helped lead the Spartans to back-to-back Iowa state high school championships.

“I’ve always liked that spot going back to my freshman year. It’s a chance to be a sparkplug, get things going at the plate,’’ Spelhaug said. “I’ve always felt when you’re leading off that if you can get a hit or get on base it can become contagious and help the team that way. I like setting the table for the team.’’

Spelhaug also likes contributing in that role from another perspective.

She is also getting the first look at opposing pitchers, seeing how pitchers may be approaching the Cyclones or how certain pitches may be breaking.

“I’m doing what I can to collect as much information as I can during that first at-bat,’’ Spelhaug said. “We usually have a pretty good idea of what the pitchers we see are throwing and we’ll go into a game with a plan. But, there are always slight variations that we can adjust to and if I can pick those up, it helps all of us.’’

The starting left fielder is working to put that into words more frequently as her junior season progresses.

She finds herself taking on more of a leadership role as an upperclassmen.

“We lost two great seniors from last year’s team and part of the expectations for me now involve being more vocal and stepping up and being a leader on this team,’’ Spelhaug said.

“I’ve always been willing to speak up and especially with the younger players, I’ve tried to encourage them to be the same. If I can help them with what I’m seeing in the batter’s box, I’m going to do that. We’re here for each other.’’

That mindset helped Iowa State reach the NCAA tournament a year ago and continues to benefit the Cyclones as they work through a daunting Big 12 schedule this season.

Of the seven schools in the conference that have softball programs, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas currently have RPIs that rank in the top 13 nationally and all seven programs rank in the top 100.

“While we haven’t put together the record we wanted, we’re continuing to compete,’’ Spelhaug said. “We’re seeing great teams every weekend in the Big 12 and we’re getting tested every time out.’’

The challenge was among the reasons Spelhaug chose the ISU program.

“I came to Iowa State to play against the best teams in the country,’’ she said. “We’ve been close in a lot of games this season, too many, and we need to keep working to get over that hump. But, I really like the test we get in every game.’’

She now shares that challenge with her sister, Ellie.

After beginning her collegiate career on the basketball court at Bradley, Ellie Spelhaug transferred to Iowa State and is in her third season in the circle as a pitcher for the Cyclones.

Ellie Spelhaug has worked 33 games this season for ISU, starting 14. She has a 7-15 record and has worked a team-leading 114.1 innings so far during her junior season.

“It’s been great having her on the team. Growing up, we always dreamed of playing in college together and to be doing that now here against the best competition in the country, it’s been awesome,’’ Carli Spelhaug said. “It’s been everything we hoped it could be.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.