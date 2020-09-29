Spurgetis, Bees learn in fall finale

SILVIS — Eric Spurgetis didn’t record his best round of golf this fall on Tuesday, but the St. Ambrose junior from Moline walked off the 18th hole at TPC Deere Run with things in perspective.
"Thankful is the word I would use to describe the way I feel right now," Spurgetis said after leading the Fighting Bees over 36 holes at the NAIA Fall Preview.
"Around 75% of college teams out there aren’t getting the chance to play golf this fall, and we’ve been able to play in four tournaments."
With the Fighting Bees’ entire spring season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition this month was the first for St. Ambrose as a team since last October.
"For me, for our team, it’s been good to be able to get experience and just get back to competing again," Spurgetis said. "It’s been tough, so in a lot of ways I’m just thankful that we’ve had the chance to be back out here."
Point (Ga.), ranked third in the most recent NAIA national poll, won the 15-team tournament by following Monday’s 292 start with an identical 8-over par team effort Tuesday on the course where the NAIA is scheduled to crown its national champion next May.
Point topped the field by six strokes with its 584 score. Bellevue (Neb.) took second and Indiana Wesleyan was third with a 601. The host Fighting Bees finished seventh.
Cameron Luczka of Indiana Wesleyan fired a 3-under 68 Tuesday to take medalist honors with a 143, one stroke in front of Andre Beccera of Bellevue.
Spurgetis followed his opening-round 74 with an 80 on Tuesday to finish tied for 15th in medalist play.
"I didn’t follow up a good first round the way I wanted, so that’s a little disappointing, but it was a great experience to be out here and get a feel for the course and get an understanding for how the greens play," Spurgetis said. "The course is in great shape. I’ve made a lot of mental notes the last couple of days that will help later on."
That is the main takeaway St. Ambrose coach Jeff Griebel wants his team to realize from the final tournament of a shortened fall schedule, an event played on a course where St. Ambrose will host the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference and NAIA Championships next spring.
"We were able to give 15 players from our team some great experience this week," Griebel said. "At every tournament we’ve played this fall, we have been paired up with some really good golfers from good teams."
Much like being part of groups that included golfers from top-ranked junior college program Indian Hills in a tournament hosted by Mount Mercy and from the most recent NCAA Division III champion Illinois Wesleyan in a tournament hosted by Clarke, the Fighting Bees were paired with competitors from third-ranked Point and 12th-ranked Bellevue (Neb.) the past two days.
Spurgetis said that provided St. Ambrose golfers with a great opportunity.
"When you’re paired up with good golfers, there is so much to learn, and with a young team, this has been a great competitive experience," Spurgetis said. "For the freshmen, this is so different from high school golf and it’s a great chance to learn and get ready for the spring."
