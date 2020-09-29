Spurgetis, Bees learn in fall finale

SILVIS — Eric Spurgetis didn’t record his best round of golf this fall on Tuesday, but the St. Ambrose junior from Moline walked off the 18th hole at TPC Deere Run with things in perspective.

"Thankful is the word I would use to describe the way I feel right now," Spurgetis said after leading the Fighting Bees over 36 holes at the NAIA Fall Preview.

"Around 75% of college teams out there aren’t getting the chance to play golf this fall, and we’ve been able to play in four tournaments."

With the Fighting Bees’ entire spring season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition this month was the first for St. Ambrose as a team since last October.

"For me, for our team, it’s been good to be able to get experience and just get back to competing again," Spurgetis said. "It’s been tough, so in a lot of ways I’m just thankful that we’ve had the chance to be back out here."

Point (Ga.), ranked third in the most recent NAIA national poll, won the 15-team tournament by following Monday’s 292 start with an identical 8-over par team effort Tuesday on the course where the NAIA is scheduled to crown its national champion next May.