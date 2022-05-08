St. Ambrose captures first CCAC men's track & field title

JOLIET, Ill. — For the first time since joining the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, the St. Ambrose men's track & field team is the conference champions.

Led by Davenport Central alum Will Reemtsma, the league's track athlete of the year, and Mick Saloninas, the conference's field athlete of the year, St. Ambrose amassed 253 points to beat the field in the two-day meet that concluded Saturday night.

Olivet Nazarene placed second among the 10 schools with 221 points and host St. Francis (Ill.) was a distant third with 139.

Dan Tomlin, in his 15th season of leading the Fighting Bees, was named the coach of the year. St. Ambrose joined the CCAC in 2016-17.

Reemtsma won the 400 in 48.43 seconds and the 400 hurdles in 53.90 along with taking second in the 110 high hurdles in 14.99.

Saloninas was the league champion in the discus with a throw of 172 feet and shot put with a toss of 54 feet, 1.25 inches while Nolan Rudd prevailed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:06.89. Rudd was runner-up in the 5,000 in 15:02.94.

Pleasant Valley alum Ben Wilson took second to Reemtsma in the 400 hurdles (54.07), was fourth in the 400 (49.99) and placed fifth in the 110 hurdles (15.82).

Will Reynolds was conference runner-up in the 100 meters in 10.8 seconds. Senior Sam Rush was second in the pole vault (13-11 1/4), Alleman product Payton Woods was runner-up in the hammer throw (159-4) and Davenport North alum Alec Seifert was second in the shot put (50-6).

On the women's side, Olivet Nazarene ran away with the team race with 352 points. St. Francis (Ill.) and St. Xavier tied for second with 114 and St. Ambrose was fourth with 110.

St. Ambrose's Emma Duncan prevailed in the 5,000 in 18:34.37 and Annah Miller was the discus champion with a heave of 127-4.

The Fighting Bees also received second-place finishes from Miller in the shot put (44-8 3/4), Abby Camp in the long jump (16-11 1/2), Katie Lambrecht in the 400 hurdles (1:06.07) and Megan Jansett in the open 400 (59.59).

