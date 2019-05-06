Torn cartilage in her wrist wasn’t going to deter Alissa DeShane.
The St. Ambrose sophomore says she is too competitive for that, ignoring an injury that will require surgery later this month to record personal bests and second-place finishes in both the javelin and pole vault over the weekend at the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletics Conference Championships.
“When the doctor told me I couldn’t do any further damage to it and it pretty much came down how much pain I was willing to deal with, I knew I was going to be out there,’’ DeShane said. “Our team needed every point it could get and I wanted to help.’’
Competing in both events for the first time at a meet since the indoor conference championships in February, DeShane contributed 16 points toward the Fighting Bees’ runner-up finish in the team race.
Despite the injury to the wrist in her right hand, her throwing hand, DeShane launched the javelin a personal best 107 feet, 4 inches.
She followed that by matching her previous career best in the pole vault with an effort of 10-8.
“Alissa had a great weekend and she was out there because she wanted to be,’’ St. Ambrose coach Dan Tomlin said. “Before the vault, I told her to warm up and use her best judgment. If she didn’t feel like going, we would have been fine with that. Then, she goes out and ends up with a (personal record) for the second straight day.’’
The point total the former Erie prep from Albany accumulated in her two events ranked in the top five among competitors in field events at the CCAC meet.
“I finished better than my seed in both events, so I was really happy with the way things went,’’ DeShane said. “Mostly, it just felt good to be out there competing.’’
DeShane, who took up the javelin a year ago but has been pole vaulting since sixth grade, said the pole vault is the more challenging of the two events to compete in at this point because of the motion used with her wrist as she plants the pole and executes the vault.
By comparison, in the javelin her throwing motion is more straightforward.
DeShane believes she suffered the injury while warming up for the pole vault during an indoor meet, noticing some pain that was originally diagnosed as a sprain.
She took a couple of weeks off, hoping the swelling would subside but when it didn’t, an MRI revealed that DeShane suffered a triangular fibrocartilage complex tear.
The injury that involves a cartilage structure located on the small finger side of the wrist will require surgery to repair.
“I’m looking forward to having the summer to recover and get ready for next season,’’ she said. “I’ve missed a lot of practice time this spring.’’
Before doctors told her she could continue to compete if she chose to before surgery, DeShane experimented throwing the javelin with her other hand.
“Let’s just say I’m glad to be back throwing with my right hand,’’ she said.
DeShane deals with the pain she experiences while she competes by taking some ibuprofen and wrapping the wrist with a lot of tape.
“There is some pain afterwards for a day or so, but it’s nothing I can’t deal with,’’ she said. “I’m a pretty competitive person and to have to sit out most of the season and watch, that’s been tough. It was great getting a chance to compete again finally.’’
And, she’s not done yet.
DeShane expects to work to extend her season later this week in hopes of qualifying for nationals as St. Ambrose competes Thursday at the Dr. Keehler Invitational in Naperville, Illinois.