A genetic condition may severely impair her eyesight, but it has done little to impact the vision Grace Johanns has for herself and her future.
The freshman on the St. Ambrose women’s swimming team shares the same goals as her teammates, hoping to one day qualify for the NAIA national championships.
She wants to continue to entertain as she plays the flute in the university’s symphonic band while working toward a degree in elementary special education.
She has a career objective of teaching and coaching young children who live with the same types of vision impairment she has lived with throughout her life.
"You can do whatever you put your mind to," Johanns said. "It’s about your abilities, what you can do and not what you are not capable of accomplishing."
That mindset and spirit guides Johanns on a daily basis and provides inspiration for those around her at the onset of her career as a student-athlete at the college level.
"This is something that I’ve always dreamed about doing, competing in college," Johanns said.
She welcomed the chance to bond with teammates during a recent weeklong training trip to Phoenix.
"It's great to be a part of a team and work together to do big things. We had a lot of fun and had a chance to get in a lot of work on our trip to Arizona," Johanns said. "It’s not easy. It isn’t easy for anyone on our team, the hours everybody trains and putting what we have into the sport as well as staying on top of our academics. It’s a lot of work."
That work is paying dividends for Johanns, part of a second-year St. Ambrose swimming program that has quickly become one of the best in the NAIA.
The Bees’ women’s team is currently ranked 10th in the country, and the men’s team is rated eighth. They practice and compete in the pool at Davenport Central High School.
"It’s been a great experience. I’m swimming the best times I’ve ever had in every event, and in the short time I’ve been here, I’ve learned so much," Johanns said.
She arrived at St. Ambrose as a sprinter, competing in shorter 50- and 100-yard freestyle races for Burlington High School over the past three seasons, but Johanns now finds herself adjusting to swimming in distance races at the collegiate level.
"It’s a totally different deal, but I’m catching on," Johanns said. "I’ve competed in the 1,000 freestyle and in the mile, things I never thought I would do."
St. Ambrose coach Rob Miecznikowski believes Johanns is just beginning to achieve what she can ultimately accomplish in the sport.
"Qualifying for the NAIA Championships at some point down the road is a reasonable goal, certainly something I believe she can do," Miecznikowski said. "If she can drop 28 seconds off of her time in the 500 freestyle by the end of the season — an obtainable goal — that leaves her 10 seconds away from a qualifying time heading into next season. It’s a real possibility."
Not unlike her teammates, turning that potential into reality centers on the development and growth of her skills.
Unlike her teammates, that growth is rooted in improvement in areas that have always been a challenge for Johanns because of the ocular albinism she was born with that creates vision impairments.
The genetic condition reduces the pigmentation of the iris and the retina, leaving her with a severely impaired sharpness of vision in both eyes, which also limits her depth perception.
Johanns, who underwent surgery as a youth, said she has 20/80 or 20/90 vision. Glasses help improve that to 20/50 or 20/60.
Large-print textbooks and a front-row seat in classrooms help her with academics. She lives in a first-floor dormitory room at St. Ambrose, and with an off-campus pool, she relies on catching a ride with teammates to get to and from practice or wherever she needs to go in the Quad-Cities.
"I’ve always looked at it as being fortunate that I have the vision that I have, that I can see as well as I can," Johanns said. "Other people don’t have it as good as I do."
Born in Waterloo, Johanns lived in Muscatine from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
Like most kids that age, she tried her hand at a lot of sports.
She played soccer and T-ball, sampled basketball, volleyball and tennis and even ran track, but with her lack of depth perception, the results were predictable.
"It wasn’t pretty," Johanns said.
Her parents, Tom and Andrea Johanns, suggested that swimming might be an option, and her first competitive experience in the sport took place with the program at the Muscatine YMCA.
The family moved to Cedar Falls after Johanns completed fifth grade but returned to Muscatine two years later.
She attended Central Middle School, swimming there and with the YMCA program before eventually joining the program at Muscatine High School as a freshman.
Johanns competed her final three years of high school at Burlington, and her passion for the sport grew with each passing year.
"I found that swimming was something I could do reasonably well," Johanns said. "I had great coaches growing up and learned so much and had so much fun in high school with Judd Anderson in Muscatine and the last three years in Burlington with Jeff Kristensen."
That fueled Johanns’ desire to continue to compete in college.
Her sister, Emma, is a sophomore on the women’s tennis team at Monmouth College, and like her sister, she wanted to attend a smaller school.
"I probably visited 10, 12 private schools in Iowa, but St. Ambrose was the first one I visited, and I kept coming back to it when I was deciding," Johanns said. "It was the place I wanted to be. I felt comfortable here."
Miecznikowski welcomed her to the Bees’ swimming program.
"We’re a young, growing program, and we’re building our roster with competitors from Iowa and Illinois," Miecznikowski said. "Grace was very upfront about her visual impairments, and to me, it was no big deal. I’ve been coaching 32 years now, and over that time, I’ve worked with a lot of kids dealing with all sorts of challenges."
With her lack of depth perception, Johanns closes her eyes at the start of races, relying on sound instead of vision to determine when to start.
Depth perception impacts her ability to gauge the distance to the wall as she races, so Johanns is able to rely on seeing the painted "T" on the bottom of every pool to guide her as she makes turns and finishes races.
"The biggest thing is gauging the distance to the wall. The ‘T’ helps me there. Right now, I’m working to adjust my strokes before I make the turn or touch the wall. That’s a part of what I’m learning," Johanns said.
Miecznikowski is also working with her focus on keeping her head down.
"In her first practice, I noticed she had a real tendency to have her head up, but she will help herself by keeping it down, keeping it focused on that ‘T’ that’s always going to be there, always going to be the same distance from the wall," Miecznikowski said. "She’s getting it down."
With longer races now than she was used to at the high-school level, Johanns has more chances to work on and improve her turns.
"As they get better, her times will get better," Miecznikowski said. "There’s a big upside there."
Johanns, who is also learning how to stretch her pace out over the longer distances she now swims, appreciates that.
She welcomes the chance to celebrate the progress and improvement.
That motivation carries over to other aspects of what Johanns is about.
Growing up, she attended Camp Abilities, organized by the former Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School, and eventually throughout junior high and high school she swam on teams organized by what is now known as Iowa Educational Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
Those teams competed against teams from the schools for the visually impaired from other states in the region, providing Johanns with additional competitive experience.
In high school, Johanns returned to Camp Abilities to work with younger youths dealing with the same visual challenges she has.
It provided her with a hands-on opportunity to make a difference, something which led Johanns to decide to pursue her present career objectives.
"To see those kids do something they’ve never done before, to encourage them to try something new and to watch them ultimately have success, that’s a great feeling," Johanns said. "It let me know, too, that I want to teach. I hope to someday be a TVI (teacher of students with visual impairments) and teach and coach and help kids the way I’ve been helped over the years."
Miecznikowski said Johanns’ willingness to work, her determination and the way she is approaching her newest challenges as a distance swimmer provide inspiration.
"Every day," Miecznikowski said, "she’s teaching us as much as we’re teaching her."