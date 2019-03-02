COLUMBUS, Ga. — St. Ambrose swimmer Nathan Kuszynski added to his collection of all-American honors Saturday during the final day of competition at the NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships.
The sophomore from Batavia, Illinois, became an all-American in two events for the second straight year when he finished eighth in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the Columbus Aquatic Center.
Kuszynski accomplished that by experiencing the greatest time drop among the 29 qualifiers in the event. Seeded 26th with a seed time of 17 minutes, 17.49 seconds, Kuszynski completed his race Saturday in 16:15.92 to take eighth place.
His work was among four events the Fighting Bees added to their team total in on Saturday, joining Kevin Krupitzer in the 200 breaststroke, Victor Del Rio Foces in the 100 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay in recording top-16 finishes.
The 400 freestyle relay of Carmelo Patti, Ryan Warrick, Reece Powell and Del Rio Foces finished 12th in a time of 3:08.9.
Krupitzer took 13th in the 200 backstroke while Del Rio Foces finished in :46.68 to claim 14th place in the 100 freestyle, helping the Fighting Bees earn 14th in the men's team race.
The St. Ambrose women also finished 14th in the team race, accomplishing a goal to improve on a 15th-place finish a year ago in the program's inaugural season.
The Fighting Bees picked up points Saturday with a 16th-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.
The quartet of Bethany Anderson, Dani Crum, Maria Quilty and Catie Schimmelpfenning, seeded 17th, finished in 3:44.08.