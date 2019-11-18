With more than a decade of head coaching experience at the collegiate level, Ray Green has been hired as the new men’s volleyball coach at St. Ambrose.
Green joins the Fighting Bees program from Lyon College, where he won 180 matches while spending the past 12 years as the head women’s volleyball coach including coaching a team this fall to a 20-15 record.
During his 12 seasons at the Batesville, Arkansas, school, Green led the Scots to seven straight American Midwest Conference tournament appearances.
Prior to working at Lyon, Green was the head women’s volleyball coach at Manhattan, leading the NCAA Division I program from 2004-07. His program reached the semifinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tourney semifinals in 2006.
Green previously coached men’s volleyball at Rutgers, serving as an assistant coach at Rutgers for four years on a staff which guided the Scarlet Knights to the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association finals in his final season in 2004.
His resume includes joining his wife in founding and directing the Club Verde Volleyball Club, which developed youth players between the ages of 8-18. He also has experience with USA Volleyball at the regional level and at the national level through the USA High Performance program.
At St. Ambrose, Green replaces Dawn Kerr in leading the men’s program after it was determined to hire separate coaches to lead the Fighting Bees women’s and men’s programs. Kerr continues to coach the women’s program at St. Ambrose.