St. Ambrose came back from an 11-point deficit to force overtime but couldn't complete the victory Saturday, falling to Clarke 87-82 at the Holiday Inn Express Tip Off Classic.
Jake Meeske led the Fighting Bees with 21 points, including hitting all 10 of his free throws, before fouling out. John Kerr added a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bees (1-1).
Michael Williams (12) and Ben Schols (11) also scored in double figures for St. Ambrose, which shot 50% from the field in the second half and overtime, but only 25% from 3.
Darius Lasley led a quartet of Clarke players in double figures with 21 points.
Women's basketball
Marian 74, St. Ambrose 51: One day after hitting better than 50% from the field in a season-opening blowout win over Hannibal-LaGrange, the Fighting Bees barely managed even half that mark in a loss to Marian.
St. Ambrose (1-1) hit just 28.6% from the field and turned the ball over 21 times in the loss.
One constant between the two games was the Bees' leading scorer. Once again freshman Kylie Wroblewski, a Bettendorf grad, led the way with 16 points, including hitting all eight of her free throws.
Wroblewski also pulled down a game-high nine rebounds, including four offensive boards.
Madi Epperson and Charlotte Flynn each chipped in nine points for the Bees.
Macy Willoughby scored a game-high 20 points to lead Marian (2-0).