It's not a position that comes with lots of glory and prestige, but the superback is a pivotal part of the St. Ambrose offense.
Part tight end, part blocking back and part lineman, the role can change with each and every play, rarely the same from one series to the next.
"It’s probably the most difficult on the team outside of quarterback," head coach Mike Magistrelli said. "The way we run our offense, it's very simple for everybody else to get lined up. He's the one guy that's constantly moving around and has to line up in a variety of different spots. As a result of lining up in a variety of different spots he has a lot of different responsibilities on a given play ... It's really a hybrid-type position."
It's a role that Carter Himmelman has grown into during his career with the Fighting Bees and entering his senior year, it's one he's come to really enjoy.
"It’s a fun position," Himmelman said. "You’re a lineman, you’re a tight end, you’re skilled, you get everything you want with it."
Himmelman is used to flying under the radar. He caught just three passes for 27 yards as a senior tight end at Bettendorf in 2014. He didn't see playing time as a freshman with the Fighting Bees and played in five games as a sophomore, catching two passes. Last year, he played in all 10 games, finishing the season with 10 catches for 69 yards and one touchdown.
"It’s been a new position going from tight end to superback," he said. "A little different but it’s still the same, still plugging away, doing everything I can. When I get the chance to go up and make a play I’ll make the play."
Himmelman's time at Bettendorf prepared him to take pride in the team's success no matter his role.
"Still trying to keep that hard-nosed mentality, power football, line up and try to win every play," he said. "Just kept that going and still trying to be the best I can with that and still be physical."
It takes a special type of player to play the position, and while Himmelman split time last year with Eli Petty, the coaching staff saw those traits in his play.
"Versatility, toughness because we are going to ask you to do a variety of different things. A lot of what he does isn’t going to show up on the statistics," Magistrelli said. "Carter is a guy, you watch him from the time he came in as a freshman to where he is now, just continue to get better and better physically but also learning the system and knowing what to do."
In last week's scrimmage against Coe College, Himmelman was even more involved in the offense, catching a pair of deep passes that set up touchdowns, a potential sign of things to come as the Fighting Bees take to the road for their season opener against Dakota State.
Himmelman has also grown as a leader, helping bring along sophomore Pat Bond at the same position. When the Bees went into spring ball, there were questions whether they had two players capable of doing everything required of the position but Magistrelli says that is no longer an issue.
That contribution is just as important to the Bees' success as any catch Himmelman makes or block he throws.
"That’s an example of our program," Magistrelli said. "Guys sticking with it, working hard and seeing more playing time as a result but also bringing the younger guys along too."