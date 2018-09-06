It takes several tools to play quarterback for St. Ambrose.
You need to have a strong arm, good awareness and mobility. Leadership, field vision and good decision-making are also all required traits.
And under head coach Mike Magistrelli, you need to have a pretty good leg.
That's because in the 12 seasons Magistrelli has been at the helm for the Fighting Bees, quarterbacks have routinely been asked to be capable punters, giving St. Ambrose an extra way to keep teams off guard.
"It's something, going back to my days as a defensive coordinator, frustrated the heck out of me when you saw it," Magistrelli said. "It's almost unfair for a team to line up on fourth down in an offensive formation. You expect them to go for it and they pooch punt, and part of you, as a defensive guy, you're relieved you're getting the ball back, but then you're frustrated that you're getting it at your own 5 because you didn't have anybody back to return it."
It's a tactic that is generally only employed under a certain set of circumstances. Generally, the Bees will be facing fourth down and a short to medium distance, usually around midfield. Instead of bringing out the punt team, St. Ambrose will keep its offense out on the field, forcing the defense to remain out there to guard against a potential first down conversion try.
"I think it's got to be a believable situation where they think you're going to go for it," Magistrelli said. "You lose the element of surprise if it's 4th and 18. They're probably not buying it as much."
For the teams that haven't seen it, it definitely catches them off guard.
Last week against Dakota State, quarterback Jake Romani punted four times for an average of 31.5 yards. He had one kick go 51 yards and twice pinned the Trojans inside their own 20.
Romani has had experience kicking the football, serving as the punter and kicker at Bloomington High School, and growing up he took part in Punt, Pass and Kick competitions.
"I've always had a kicking experience in a way," Romani said. "Once I got a starting role, they try to keep me off the field in special teams, but I try to contribute wherever they need me, and it's something I practice week in and week out because it makes a big difference, helps the defense."
Magistrelli will adjust his willingness to employ that tactic depending on the starting quarterback and even who the punter is. The past two years, the Bees had All-American punters in Matt Cotiguala and Will Anderson and so only pooch punted five times each season.
This year, with a freshman punter, Romani may be called on a little more.
In the last 10 years, including this season, the Bees have used non-punters to punt an average of over seven times a season. Perhaps the most effective was Eric Williamson, a quarterback from 2010-13 who had 15 of his 22 career punts land inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
"One of the secrets of the pooch punt over the years is trying to explain to your quarterbacks ... that some of the best pooch punts are the ugliest looking punts," Magistrelli said. "They just go over the DBs and hit and roll and let our receivers go down and cover it."
Of course, over the years, some teams the Fighting Bees see more regularly are aware of the possibility.
They'll drop a defensive back before the snap to try and field the kick, and that can sometimes allow the Bees to pick up the first down against what is essentially a short-handed, unprepared, defense.
It's an effective weapon, but not without its risks.
"The negative side of doing that is you've got five linemen covering the punt," Magistrelli said. "If the ball is fielded, we've got to be hustling down and landing marks and responsibilities. You certainly don't like to see somebody put someone back deep to field it."
Romani and the offense never want to punt, wanting to end every possession with points. But the quarterback makes a point of getting any reps he can in practice to try and make himself a better punter.
"No matter what I do, every time I take the field I'm going to give 100 percent to everything I do and take pride in everything I do," Romani said. "It's kind of like throwing the football, just go out there and do it to the best of my abilities."