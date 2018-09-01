MADISON, S.D. -- During the preseason, St. Ambrose head coach Mike Magistrelli referred to sophomore running back Isaiah Hawkins as a “secret weapon.”
The secret is out.
Hawkins piled up 174 yards and had two touchdowns on 14 carries as the Fighting Bees opened up their season with a 49-27 win over No. 25 Dakota State Saturday at Trojan Field.
Hawkins displayed his speed and big play ability with touchdown runs of 80 and 65 yards as the Bees pulled away from a 21-21 halftime tie.
“Just an outstanding game for him,” head coach Mike Magistrelli said of the sophomore running back. “We’ve seen it now in practice, and I was anxious to see our entire group play but particularly him.
"He’s been waiting a year to get out and play and I was excited for him, and he obviously didn’t disappoint. He’s got tons of breakaway speed and he had a couple of long runs where he was able to showcase it.”
St. Ambrose opened up the second half with a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Romani to Tanner Champley to give St. Ambrose a 35-21 advantage before Dakota State answered back to cut the score to 35-27 with 5 minutes, 35 seconds left in the third quarter.
Sophomore running back Garret Tiarks had a 48-yard touchdown run to put the Bees in front 42-27 after three quarters, and then Hawkins sprung loose for his second big score of the game to cap the day’s scoring.
It was a strong overall game from the Fighting Bees’ youth.
Along with Hawkins and Tiarks, junior Jake Osterberger ran for 104 yards and freshman Shaun Zachary and sophomore Griffin Zajac each had interceptions defensively.
Senior Jake Romani threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns, all to Tanner Champley, who had 107 receiving yards as the Bees put up 602 total yards.
The two teams traded touchdowns in the first half, with Romani's first touchdown pass to Champley tying the game with 45 seconds left. It came just 80 seconds after the Trojans (1-1) had taken the lead.
"That was a huge answer for us," Magistrelli said. "We knew they were a team that was going to score some points and to answer like that, brought the confidence back our way. If we went into the half tied, I knew we could get our mistakes corrected in the second half."
It's a strong opening win for the Bees (1-0) as they take care of the first of four teams on their schedule that were ranked in the NAIA preseason poll.
"I think it's a great confidence builder for everyone in the program," Magistrelli said. "You look at all the guys that contributed today and it was a lot of young guys seeing their first varsity action.
"To see them play on the road against a good football team, it's really an encouraging sign, and we feel if we keep grinding and keep working, we'll keep getting better and hopefully have a chance to be pretty good this year."