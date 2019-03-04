Mike Holmes, an Iowa native who has spent two decades as a coach and administrator, has been named as the new director of athletics at St. Ambrose University.
Currently working as the director of athletics at NCAA Division II Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, Holmes will begin work at the Davenport university on July 1.
"Mike brings a strong understanding of our faith-based traditions and our social justice mission, and shares our commitment to ensuring our student-athletes prioritize academics and are well prepared to lead productive lives,'' St. Ambrose president Sister Joan Lescinski said in a statement announcing the hire.
Holmes was selected from a field of three finalists and will replace Ray Shovlain in the role.
Shovlain, who has served as the director of athletics at St. Ambrose since 1994 in addition to coaching basketball since 1982, will continue as the head men's basketball coach and in his role as a teacher in the College of Business.
A native of Des Moines, Holmes is a Simpson College graduate who also holds a Masters of Education in sports psychology from Iowa State.
His resume includes working as a high school basketball coach at six schools including five in Iowa, Allison-Bristow (1989-91), Spirit Lake (1991-94), Waverly-Shell Rock (1994-96), Des Moines Roosevelt (1996-2001), Cardinal Ritter in Indianapolis (2001-02) and Ottumwa (2002-08).
Holmes went on to work as the head men's basketball coach and an instructor at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa from 2008-14.
He worked as the head coach and athletic director at the University of Maine-Presque Isle beginning in 2014 and then as a full-time administrator as the athletics director at Franciscan University since 2017.