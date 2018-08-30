From student to athlete to coach to educator and administrator, Leo Kilfoy was part of the fabric of St. Ambrose University for more than eight decades.
A legendary figure on the Davenport campus, Kilfoy died Wednesday at the age of 89.
“Leo was an Ambrosian through and through,’’ St. Ambrose director of athletics Ray Shovlain said. “At one time or another, he did about everything there was to do on this campus. He coached, he taught. He was a great man who along with his wife Shirley touched a lot of lives.’’
Kilfoy gave Shovlain, preparing for his 36th season as the Bees’ men’s basketball coach, his first opportunity in collegiate coaching.
“He understood the importance of physical activities as a part of life and how it all fit with a college experience, whether it was at the intercollegiate level or recreational,’’ Shovlain said. “He was a real advocate for our students for a long, long time.’’
Jeff Griebel, preparing for his 37th season as the men’s golf coach at St. Ambrose, said Kilfoy epitomized the spirit of the institution.
“He spent almost his entire life here,’’ Griebel said. “There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for St. Ambrose. If there was a need for someone to step in and coach a program, he was willing to do it. He worked with so many students teaching physical education and touched a lot of lives over the years.’’
Griebel realized that as he watched people flock to Kilfoy at alumni events, both locally and in the Chicago area.
“When people knew that Leo was going to be there, there was a bump in attendance and he had a lot to do with that. People liked Leo and Leo liked people and Leo liked St. Ambrose,’’ Griebel said. “He meant a lot to the institution over the years.’’
Kilfoy arrived at St. Ambrose in the fall of 1947 from St. George High School in Evanston, Illinois, playing football throughout his college career and competing one season in basketball.
He worked briefly as a coach and teacher in Springfield, but returned to the Davenport campus in 1954 and never left.
Kilfoy’s resume included coaching a multitude of sports at St. Ambrose, including football, basketball, tennis and track.
He continued to teach physical education courses until his retirement in 2002 and along the way, Kilfoy spent 48 years as the director of intramural athletics and recreation on the campus, 23 years as the chairman of the school’s physical education department and six years as the director of athletics.
He worked with Bob Duax to restore football as an intercollegiate sport at St. Ambrose in 1977, first forming a club program in 1974 before resuming competition at the varsity level in a sport that had been discontinued in 1960.
Inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame in 1997, St. Ambrose honored Kilfoy’s service to the institution in 2014 when it named the basketball court at Lee Lohman Arena in his honor.
At that time, Kilfoy said he saw value in athletics as part of the collegiate experience.
“From intramurals to recreation to intercollegiate athletics, they are all important in the development of young people,’’ Kilfoy said. “While the world has changed a great deal since I arrived here in 1947, that has never changed.’’
He said that the students he worked with kept him young.
“It has meant a lot to see how they have taken what they learned at St. Ambrose, applied it and have gone to enjoy successful lives,’’ Kilfoy said. “They have done amazing things. If I have played just a tiny role in encouraging them to get to where they are today, then I accomplished what I set out to do.’’
Kilfoy was among the initial recipients of the Bishop McMullen Award, presented to individuals who embody the St. Ambrose mission of enriching the lives of others.
He remained an avid competitor in retirement, winning state Senior Olympics championships in racquetball 13 times, a dozen times in Iowa and once in Illinois.