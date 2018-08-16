Tanner Champley remembers the practices on the hard dirt at Timmerman Field during his freshman year, lockers something of a luxury for first-year players in years past.
So when Champley and the other members of the St. Ambrose football team stepped foot in their new facility at the St. Vincent Athletic Center last week, the Fighting Bees wide receiver was blown away.
"Honestly, we’re spoiled with this thing right here. I’ve never had a facility this nice in my career of playing sports," Champley said. "The freshmen, I hope they don’t take this for granted because I’d say this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come and play at one of these facilities. ... Count your blessings and just be happy to have a facility like this, definitely take advantage. This is just the start."
Those practices at Timmerman Field have been part of the past for two years now as the turf fields have provided solid footing for many of the St. Ambrose and Assumption athletic programs since being built in 2016.
The newest addition to the athletic complex takes it another step.
The 11,664-square-foot, $2.5-million building comes with 195 lockers for the football team, who can now just walk out to the practice field.
The two-story building also features a fully equipped training room, a laundry room and equipment storage space for other teams that use the complex, including the lacrosse and soccer teams as well as teams from Assumption High School.
The building also has six offices for the football coaching staff, who now have permanent offices after spending last year in a house on Brown Street just off campus and the years before that in an office building that was part of the Lujack's car dealership complex.
The locker rooms — which are split between offense and defense — are equipped with wireless internet and will serve as meeting and film study rooms for the team, though during preseason the team has been using the televisions to host Madden tournaments.
"It brings the team chemistry together a lot more," Champley said. "We’ve got our music, our PS4s, our TVs, we’re all rocking. I’d say it definitely brings a team together. That does nothing but help your team."
Whether or not the new facility will help the Fighting Bees on the field, the coaching staff feels this addition, as well as all the renovations in the last two years — the practice field, weight room and rec center, even new jerseys and helmets — will help the program attract more and more potential student-athletes.
"It’s hard to measure exactly, but there’s no question it’s made a huge impact for us," head coach Mike Magistrelli said. "I think we started to see it a year ago in last year’s recruiting class in that we started to have this practice setup. You could show them we were doing a new rec center, new weight room, you add this facility to it.
"These last two recruiting classes have been two of our better recruiting classes, both in quantity and quality, to where I believe it’s the tip of the iceberg. All of the great things St. Ambrose is doing right now, we’ll see that full effect probably three or four years down the road."
The last, and perhaps biggest, addition still to come is the construction of a stadium that will host both Assumption and St. Ambrose football games. Though construction has yet to begin on that facility, the players are more than ready to do their part to make the most of these new amenities.
"Just like the coaches have been preaching, the time is now. It’s not going to get better than this," linebacker Dillon Valdez said. "St. Ambrose is the place to be right now and just play every day hard and just enjoy it."