Men's basketball
St. Ambrose 101, East-West 86: The St. Ambrose men's basketball team opened the 2019-20 season on fire.
The Fighting Bees shot 80 percent from the field in the first half on the way to a road victory over East-West University on Tuesday night. St. Ambrose (1-0) shot 20 of 25 from the field in the first half, including 9 of 11 from 3-point land.
Michael Williams led the way with 20 points and Jake Meeske added 18. Also scoring in double figures for the Bees were Warren Allen with 15 points and John Kerr and Patrick Torrey with 11 apiece.
SAU returns to action Friday in the Clarke Tournament against Grand View.