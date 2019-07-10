Ray Shovlain considers being selected as the athletic administrator of the year in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference and a nominee for national NAIA honors as a team endeavor.
"To me, it’s a nice recognition that reflects the work of a lot of people at St. Ambrose University," Shovlain said Wednesday.
"It’s a reflection of how we have tried to operate our department, placing an emphasis on our student-athletes and their work in the classroom and the community and working together toward success in all of our programs, not just in one or two sports."
Shovlain has overseen the school’s athletic department for the past 25 years and is being honored by his peers in the CCAC at a time when he is transitioning to a new role at the university.
While he continues to coach the St. Ambrose men’s basketball program and work as a professor in the School of Business, on July 1 Shovlain became the ambassador to the St. Ambrose Leadership Academy while handing off day-to-day operations of the 29 programs overseen by the athletics department to new director of athletics Mike Holmes.
Shovlain is being honored for his work on a number of levels.
Recognition is awarded in part because of the success the St. Ambrose programs have had academically, in character-based programs and competitively.
St. Ambrose led the NAIA last year with 23 NAIA Scholar Teams, was one of 12 institutions nationally to receive top honors in the NAIA Champions of Character program and finished 36th among NAIA programs in the Learfield Sports Directors Cup, which measures success and national finishes in all sports.
Shovlain is also being recognized for St. Ambrose’s growing number of programs, including the addition of Esports during the recently completed school year, its ongoing facility improvement projects and growth in staff and budget development areas.
He sees it all as a reflection of the commitment the administration at St. Ambrose has to its athletics programs and the work of the school’s staff and student-athletes.
Shovlain credited his long-time assistant, Beth Lybbert, St. Ambrose coaches, staff members and student-athletes and the leadership of university president Sister Joan Lescinski and vice president of finance Mike Poster for making it all work.
"That’s really what it takes, a group effort, and at St. Ambrose that is the way it has been for the past 25 years," Shovlain said. "We have a number of coaches who have been here for a long time doing more than coaching their sports while working with young people. And, Sister Joan and Mike Poster understand how athletics can benefit an institution and the students who participate. They’re the ones who make this all work."
The NAIA will announce its national winner in September.