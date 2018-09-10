Ray Shovlain will continue to coach and teach at St. Ambrose University, but will hand over leadership of a department that has grown from 16 to 29 programs during his 25-year tenure to a new director of athletics at the end of the current school year.
“We’ve come a long way and our program has grown to the point where if we hope to maintain the level of success we’ve had, it needs someone’s fulltime attention,’’ Shovlain said Monday.
“When I moved into the athletic director’s role, we had one facility, Lee Lohman Arena, and nearly every head coach on the staff was a part-time employee. It’s a totally different game now. We have multiple facilities and our coaches are full-time employees of the university overseeing quality programs.’’
Shovlain, who replaced Jim Fox as the athletics director at St. Ambrose in 1994, said he has been in discussions with university president Sister Joan Lescinski and her leadership group for several months about a reorganization of his duties.
The move comes after Lescinski determined that the athletic director’s job has become a job too extensive to be shared with other job duties at the university.
“Coach Shovlain has overseen nearly a quarter century of unprecedented growth in leading our athletics department,’’ Lescinski said in a statement. “We are pleased that he will remain head coach of the men’s basketball program, his first and foremost passion.’’
In addition to continuing to coach a program he has led to a 640-484 record over 35 seasons and teach courses in the College of Business, Shovlain will assume two additional responsibilities.
He will become the Ambassador for the Leadership Academy he launched which promotes the school’s mission values of service and social justice, a program designed to challenge St. Ambrose student-athletes to look beyond their playing experience and help those in need.
He will also work as a liaison to the institution’s athletics fundraising activities.
“My passion is coaching, teaching and community service and once a new athletics director is on board, I will be able to focus on those things,’’ Shovlain said. “I’m looking forward to the future of our basketball program and I’ve always been in this business to prepare our students and athletes to lead productive lives. That’s an exciting part of this to me.’’
Shovlain has been associated with St. Ambrose since he enrolled as a student there in 1975, competing in basketball where he continues to hold the school’s single-game, season and career assist records.
After graduating, he spent time as an assistant men’s basketball coach before being named as the head coach in 1983.
St. Ambrose fielded 16 varsity intercollegiate athletics programs involving nearly 400 students when he was named the school’s director of athletics in 1994.
Today, Shovlain oversees a department which involves 850 students participating in 29 programs including marching band and E-sports.
“The job has become so much more than what it was when I started,’’ Shovlain said. “I’ll always be appreciative of Sister Joan and Dr. Ed (Rogalski, the university president who hired him) for the opportunities they have given me. I’m proud of the way we’ve been able to grow and expand our programs the right way.’’
St. Ambrose has led the nation in the number of programs recognized the past two years as NAIA scholar-teams and the school is one of four nationally to post a perfect score the past two years in the NAIA Champions of Character program which measures sportsmanship, community service and academics.
Lescinski said a nationwide search is underway to find new a director of athletics, with plans to have a new administrator in place by July 1.