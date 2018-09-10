Ray Shovlain will step away from the director of athletics post at St. Ambrose University at the end of the current school year, but will continue to lead the men's basketball program and teach at the school.
The leader of the Fighting Bees' basketball program since 1984, Shovlain has overseen the growth of the St. Ambrose athletics program from 16 sports to 29 since taking over the leadership role in the athletics department in 1994.
"Our program has grown to the point where we need someone to oversee it on a fulltime basis. I'm proud of the job we've done and the growth that we've had,'' Shovlain said.
"I'm appreciative of the opportunities that I have had at St. Ambrose and I look forward to continuing to coach, teach and help lead our program's community service efforts.''
Shovlain will continue in his current role until the end of the current school year and in addition to continuing to coach and teach will oversee the institution's leadership academy, the athletic department's community service outreach and assist in fundraising efforts.
A nationwide search for a replacement is underway.