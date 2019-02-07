St. Ambrose has narrowed its search for a director of athletics to three individuals with diverse backgrounds in intercollegiate athletics.
An associate director of athletics at Gonzaga, a former Iowa high school and junior college coach now working as a director of athletics at an Ohio college and a current member of the St. Ambrose coaching staff have been selected for interviews from a pool of applicants who sought to lead a department that serves more than one-third of the school’s undergraduate student population.
On-campus interviews have started and will continue through the end of this month as the university seeks to have a new leader for its 29 varsity programs in place by July 1.
Candidates being interviewed this month are Mike Holmes, a Des Moines native who currently is the director of athletics at Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio; Gonzaga associate director of athletics for student-athlete support services Mike Roden; and St. Ambrose alumnus and men’s and women’s track coach Dan Tomlin.
St. Ambrose president Sister Joan Lescinski announced in September the department’s growth in recent years necessitated the hiring of a full-time director of athletics to oversee it.
Ray Shovlain, who has filled the dual role as both the director of athletics and men’s basketball coach at St. Ambrose since 1994, will continue to lead the Fighting Bees men’s basketball program he has coached since 1982 and teach courses in the College of Business.
He will also assume the titles of ambassador for the Leadership Academy and advancement athletics liaison beginning in July.
Holmes is a 1989 graduate of Simpson College, where he played basketball. He holds a master's in education from Iowa State and his resume includes working as a high school basketball coach at Des Moines Roosevelt, Cardinal Ritter in Indianapolis and Ottumwa.
He also coached the men’s basketball program and taught at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa, for six years before being named in 2014 as the director of athletics and men’s basketball coach at the University of Maine-Presque Isle.
Holmes left the program, which was transitioning from NAIA to NCAA Division III membership, in 2017 to lead the athletics program at Franciscan, an NCAA Division III institution. In addition to his administrative responsibilities for 20 athletics programs there, he is also currently in his first year of coaching boys basketball at Central Catholic High School in Steubenville.
Roden is a former track and field athlete at Coastal Carolina, where he was selected as the most outstanding field performer in the Big South Conference in 2002 after winning the discus and hammer throw at the conference track and field meet.
He earned his undergraduate degree in business administration, human resources management and services from Coastal Carolina and went on to earn master’s degrees in education and arts from Gonzaga, where has worked the past 12 years.
Roden’s resume includes working as an academic adviser at Coastal Carolina from 2003-05 and as an academic coordinator at the University of Idaho in 2006 before he was hired at Gonzaga.
At the NCAA Division I institution, his duties as an associate director of athletics include budgetary oversight of the institution’s student-athlete development unit, working as the institution’s Title IX coordinator and overseeing a multitude of student-athlete academic and service programs.
He also has worked as the adviser for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee at Gonzaga throughout his tenure at the Spokane, Washington, university.
Tomlin is a former St. Ambrose student-athlete who worked as the head coach for both the men’s and women’s track and field teams since the 2007-08 school year.
A four-year letterwinner in track and field and two-year letterwinner in cross country for the Fighting Bees, the Peoria native earned a bachelor of science degree from St. Ambrose in 2005 and earned a master’s in business administration from St. Ambrose five years later.
He has coached the Bees’ program to unprecedented success both athletically and academically in recent seasons.
Tomlin has coached athletes to eight NAIA All-American finishes in track and field, and his teams have established 139 school records in the past five seasons. He has also coached more than 50 academic All-Americans during his tenure.